Gold gets costlier in Pakistan after single day jump of Rs2,300

ISLAMABAD — Gold prices in Pakistan saw another surge amid a buying rally in global bullion markets.

On July 11, price of 24-karat gold moved up by Rs2,300 per tola to Rs357,000 while price for 10 grams of gold climbed by Rs1,971, now standing at Rs306,069.

Today Gold Rates

Gold Type New Price Gold per tola 357,000 Gold 10 grams 306,069

The downtrend follows sharp gain of Rs3,200 per tola, when gold prices closed at Rs354,700 in the domestic market.

Internationally, gold maintained its bullish momentum. The price hit $3,345 per ounce, including a $20 premium, reflecting a $21 increase from the previous day, as per the APGJSA.

Meanwhile, silver prices also moved upward. The rate increased by Rs86 per tola, reaching Rs3,937.