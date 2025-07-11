Gold gets costlier in Pakistan after single day jump of Rs2,300

ISLAMABAD — Gold prices in Pakistan saw another surge amid a buying rally in global bullion markets.
On July 11, price of 24-karat gold moved up by Rs2,300 per tola to Rs357,000 while price for 10 grams of gold climbed by Rs1,971, now standing at Rs306,069.
Today Gold Rates
|Gold Type
|New Price
|Gold per tola
|357,000
|Gold 10 grams
|306,069
The downtrend follows sharp gain of Rs3,200 per tola, when gold prices closed at Rs354,700 in the domestic market.
Internationally, gold maintained its bullish momentum. The price hit $3,345 per ounce, including a $20 premium, reflecting a $21 increase from the previous day, as per the APGJSA.
Meanwhile, silver prices also moved upward. The rate increased by Rs86 per tola, reaching Rs3,937.