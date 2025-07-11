Trouble for Bikers as Punjab makes Fitness Certificates Mandatory for Motorcycles

LAHORE – Bikers in Punjab are facing another situation as authorities announced Fitness Certificate for Bikes.

Punjab government unleashed new regulation as motorcycles will now be forced to undergo technical inspections before being allowed on the road. Starting soon, every biker in the province will need a one-year fitness certificate, just like car owners.

Punjab Cabinet already given green light to the law, and now the Transport Department is gearing up for strict enforcement. Authorities promise this isn’t a symbolic step — full rollout plans are already in motion.

As part of a province-wide operation, public transport vehicles running on illegal LPG are being hunted down. Special squads have been dispatched to bus terminals for surprise inspections, catching violators red-handed.

Transport Authority launched raids on vehicles using unauthorized LPG cylinders — a serious hazard to both passengers and public safety. Even rickshaw body workshops aren’t safe, with illegal manufacturers now under investigation in a sweeping crackdown.