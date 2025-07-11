Humaira Asghar laid to rest in Lahore

LAHORE – Humaira Asghar Ali was buried on Friday in Lahore’s Model Town Q Block graveyard following a modestly attended funeral.

Her body had been discovered days earlier in her rented apartment in Karachi.

Police located the late actor’s remains on Tuesday while carrying out a court-ordered eviction at her DHA Ittehad Commercial residence. According to authorities, she had likely passed away eight to ten months before the discovery.

Although an autopsy has been conducted, the cause of death remains undetermined due to the advanced state of decomposition. Investigators are now waiting for the results of chemical and histopathological tests, though no evidence of foul play has been found so far.

Initial reports suggested that the actor’s family had refused to claim her body, sparking public outrage. Celebrities like Yashma Gill and Sonya Hussyn, along with Sindh’s cultural department and the provincial governor, offered to assist with burial arrangements. However, on Thursday, her brother Naveed Asghar reached Karachi and assumed custody of the body, confirming plans to transfer it to Lahore for burial.

He refuted claims that the family had abandoned her remains, explaining that the body was retained by police for investigative purposes and the family had only been contacted afterward. He added that they had been coordinating with the Gizri Police and Chhipa over the last three days.

“As per the procedure, we were scheduled to receive the body and perform the last rites,” Naveed told reporters.

Police have stated that should the pending lab results indicate foul play, a formal case will be registered, and legal action will follow.