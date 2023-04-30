Search

Which actress did Salman Khan almost marry?

Noor Fatima 09:39 PM | 30 Apr, 2023
Which actress did Salman Khan almost marry?

Bollywood's Sultan, Salman Khan, is known for his multiple blockbusters and commercially successful films, but Khan also has the audience wrapped around his fingers with his interesting dating life.

It seems Salman Khan's family feels perplexed when they are asked questions about his marriage. His younger brother Arbaaz Khan revealed on an episode of Pinch with Anil Kapoor that they are "tired". The 57-year-old actor, who is still single by the way, recalled getting nearly married to his sweetheart and shared how things went south.

In a December 2013 episode of the show Koffee with Karan, hosted by director Karan Johar, Khan revealed that his wedding invitations with actress Sangeeta Bijlani were printed, but unfortunately the wedding could not take place and the pair broke up. The Wanted actor and Bijlani had dated for over a decade but couldn't settle down, much to the dismay of their fans. 

During his appearance on the show, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actor spoke about his relationship with Bijlani and said, "There was a time that I really wanted to get married and then it just didn’t work out. I have always come so close but people have got cold feet. They think I am a good partner but it’s difficult to tolerate me for the rest of their lives." 

"People keep asking me why am I not getting married, and I cannot explain because the situation isn't in my hands," he added. 

Most recently, a short video from actor Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan’s Eid party made rounds on the internet where the former couple was spotted having a friendly banter showing that they are on cordial terms.

Previously, in an interview with Times Of India, Bijlani was asked about her relationship with Khan after the breakup to which she said, "Connections don’t break."

"Connections never go away. The love between your partners, and school friends never goes away. People will come and go. Nobody will be permanent in life. That does not mean you feel bitter or angry. At one point you evolve. There was a point in time in my life when I was childish and stupid, but I am a grown-up now. Life is full of experiences," she added.

Bijlani eventually tied the knot with former Indian cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin in 1996. The couple divorced in 2010. 

Khan on the other hand is currently single but his illustrious career is booming with his recent films  Dabangg 3, Kaagaz, Radhe, Antim, Godfather, Ved, Pathaan and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan making headlines.

Salman Khan refuses to 'spy on Pakistan'

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

