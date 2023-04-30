Which actress did Salman Khan almost marry?

Bollywood's Sultan, Salman Khan, is known for his multiple blockbusters and commercially successful films, but Khan also has the audience wrapped around his fingers with his interesting dating life.
It seems Salman Khan's family feels perplexed when they are asked questions about his marriage. His younger brother Arbaaz Khan revealed on an episode of Pinch with Anil Kapoor that they are "tired". The 57-year-old actor, who is still single by the way, recalled getting nearly married to his sweetheart and shared how things went south.
In a December 2013 episode of the show Koffee with Karan, hosted by director Karan Johar, Khan revealed that his wedding invitations with actress Sangeeta Bijlani were printed, but unfortunately the wedding could not take place and the pair broke up. The Wanted actor and Bijlani had dated for over a decade but couldn't settle down, much to the dismay of their fans.
During his appearance on the show, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actor spoke about his relationship with Bijlani and said, "There was a time that I really wanted to get married and then it just didn’t work out. I have always come so close but people have got cold feet. They think I am a good partner but it’s difficult to tolerate me for the rest of their lives."
"People keep asking me why am I not getting married, and I cannot explain because the situation isn't in my hands," he added.
Most recently, a short video from actor Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan’s Eid party made rounds on the internet where the former couple was spotted having a friendly banter showing that they are on cordial terms.
Previously, in an interview with Times Of India, Bijlani was asked about her relationship with Khan after the breakup to which she said, "Connections don’t break."
"Connections never go away. The love between your partners, and school friends never goes away. People will come and go. Nobody will be permanent in life. That does not mean you feel bitter or angry. At one point you evolve. There was a point in time in my life when I was childish and stupid, but I am a grown-up now. Life is full of experiences," she added.
Bijlani eventually tied the knot with former Indian cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin in 1996. The couple divorced in 2010.
Khan on the other hand is currently single but his illustrious career is booming with his recent films Dabangg 3, Kaagaz, Radhe, Antim, Godfather, Ved, Pathaan and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan making headlines.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 30, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|286.5
|289.5
|Euro
|EUR
|316.5
|319.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|360
|363
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78
|78.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.7
|76.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|188
|190
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|754.93
|762.93
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|212
|214.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.95
|42.35
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.73
|42.13
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.16
|36.51
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.15
|2.2
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|927.11
|936.11
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.61
|64.21
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.05
|176.05
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.66
|26.96
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|738.17
|746.17
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.98
|78.68
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|213
|215
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.53
|27.83
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.93
|319.43
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.32
|8.47
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 219,500 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs188,190.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs172,506 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 201,207.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,640
|Karachi
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,640
|Islamabad
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,640
|Peshawar
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,640
|Quetta
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,640
|Sialkot
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,640
|Attock
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,640
|Gujranwala
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,640
|Jehlum
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,640
|Multan
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,640
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,640
|Gujrat
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,640
|Nawabshah
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,640
|Chakwal
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,640
|Hyderabad
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,640
|Nowshehra
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,640
|Sargodha
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,640
|Faisalabad
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,640
|Mirpur
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,640
