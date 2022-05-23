Tiger Shroff wants to meet Pakistani 10-year-old breakdancing prodigy

Bollywood heartthrob Tiger Shroff is totally impressed with his Pakistani superfan who can replicate his dance moves to perfection and hopes to meet him someday.

The 10-year-old breakdancing sensation who hails from Balochistan has managed to capture the hearts of many including the Heropanti star.

"Hope to meet him someday????", captioned the Student of the Year 2 star on his Twitter handle.

Hope to meet him someday???? https://t.co/zPGmbSYoLu — Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) May 21, 2022

The original tweet read, “Meet Subhan Sohail. He’s ten and he’s a breakdancer in a poor village near Turbat, Balochistan in Pakistan’s southwest. His dream is to be like Tiger Shroff. Here’s hoping this little guy keeps dancing till he gets there.”

According to a conversation with Arab News, the young dancer, who has never had professional training, was initially inspired by Michael Jackson, sharing, “I learned how to breakdance by watching videos on my mother’s cellphone. I was six years old and started practising at my house without taking any dance classes.”

Subhan’s school teacher, Amul Sakin Baloch, uploaded the 10-year-old dancer’s video on social media which eventually became a viral hit in Balochistan.