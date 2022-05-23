Watch - Indian singer Arijit Singh says he is coming to Pakistan

Indian singer Arijit Singh's massive fan following can finally rejoice as the celebrated singer has surprised the attendees with an announcement at his latest concert.

Singh, who is currently on a tour in the United State, hit the stage of his Houston concert over the weekend and shared the bomb news, “You can rest your arms over there the person from Pakistan. I will come to Pakistan,” he announced.

The 35-year-old singer's interaction with Pakistani fans left the crowd screaming their lungs out. The Agar Tum Saath Ho crooner singer has never shied away from expressing adoration for Pakistani music.

ARIJIT SINGH COMING TO PAKISTAN, TU HI HAI AASHIQUI!!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/KQJDQYs15J — arfaa/TALHA YUNUS (@_wineandvodka) May 22, 2022

Earlier, Singh expressed his concerns about the Pakistani singers being banned in his country. During his Abu Dhabi concert, he said "I don't follow the news but tell me one thing, has music from Pakistan been banned in India?"

"Is it still barred or has the ban been lifted?” he said. "Atif Aslam is one of my favourites and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and Shafqat Amanat Ali," he added.