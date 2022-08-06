Bushra announces to file review petition against Aamir Liaquat’s exhumation order

KARACHI – Bushra Iqbal Saturday announced to file a review petition in a sessions court against a ruling about exhumation and autopsy of her former husband Aamir Liaquat Hussain, a renowned televangelist and politician.

Aamir Liaquat was found dead at his home in June earlier this year and he was buried at Karachi’s Abdullah Shah Ghazi graveyard.

Following his burial, Judicial Magistrate East Hussain Memon issued orders for exhumation of Aamir's body and perform autopsy on a petition filed by citizen.

A case filed by Aamir Liaqut’s children against exhumation of their father is also pending with the Sindh High Court that has issued stay order against the sessions court’s ruling.

Taking to Twitter, Bushra Iqbal has now said that a review petition will be filed against the verdict.

We are going to submit a revision application in sessions court to suspend the order of the exhumation of Late Aamir Liaquat. Hopefully Allah will resolve this matter in favour of Ahmed & Duaa. In sha Allah. — Dr Bushra Iqbal🇵🇰 (@DrBushraIqbal) August 6, 2022

It is recalled that Aamir Liaquat’s third wife Dania Malik has been calling for the autopsy of her husband to find the reasons behind his sudden death.