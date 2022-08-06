Top Saudi general phones COAS Bajwa to condole martyrdom of army officers in helicopter crash

03:10 PM | 6 Aug, 2022
Top Saudi general phones COAS Bajwa to condole martyrdom of army officers in helicopter crash
RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa received telephone call from Chief of General Staff of Saudi Arabia General Fayyadh Bin Hamed Al-Ruwaili on Saturday.

The Saudi Chief of General Staff expressed deepest condolences over tragic loss of precious lives due to helicopter crash in Lasbela.

As many as six personnel of Pakistan Army, including Commander 12 Corps Lt Gen Sarfraz, embraced martyrdom in the tragic crash when an army aviation helicopter went down due to bad weather on Monday evening near Balochistan's Lasbela.

The wreckage of a military helicopter was later found in Musa Goth, Windar — around 80km northwest of Karachi on Tuesday.

