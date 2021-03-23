Russian President Putin greets Arif Alvi, PM Imran on Pakistan Day
06:25 PM | 23 Mar, 2021
Russian President Putin greets Arif Alvi, PM Imran on Pakistan Day
ISLAMABAD – Russian President Vladimir Putin extended the greetings to Pakistani counterpart Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan on Pakistan Day.

In a tweet, the Russian Embassy in Pakistan wrote, “Vladimir Putin, President of Russia, sent the congratulatory message on the occasion of a national holiday – the Pakistan Day to H.E. Dr. A. Alvi, President of Pakistan, and H.E. Mr. Imran Khan, Prime Minister of Pakistan.”.

