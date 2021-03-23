Russian President Putin greets Arif Alvi, PM Imran on Pakistan Day
ISLAMABAD – Russian President Vladimir Putin extended the greetings to Pakistani counterpart Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan on Pakistan Day.
In a tweet, the Russian Embassy in Pakistan wrote, “Vladimir Putin, President of Russia, sent the congratulatory message on the occasion of a national holiday – the Pakistan Day to H.E. Dr. A. Alvi, President of Pakistan, and H.E. Mr. Imran Khan, Prime Minister of Pakistan.”.
H.E. Mr.Vladimir Putin, President of Russia, sent the congratulatory message on the occasion of a national holiday – the Pakistan Day to H.E. Dr. A.Alvi, President of Pakistan, and H.E. Mr. Imran Khan, Prime Minister of Pakistan.@MID_RF— RusEmbassy_Pakistan (@RusEmbPakistan) March 22, 2021
🗓️On March 23, #Pakistan celebrates its national holiday.— MFA Russia 🇷🇺 (@mfa_russia) March 23, 2021
🇵🇰 Pakistan is respected on the global stage as an independent state playing a significant role in regional and international issues.
🥳 We congratulate our Pakistani friends & wish them peace, prosperity and well-being! pic.twitter.com/JY0LHFeXXw
