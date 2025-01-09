Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Starlink’s Satellite Internet is illegal in Pakistan – But tech giants are using it, defying the law

KARACHI – Pakistani IT firms are risking it all by using Starlink’s illegal internet service, defying the law as local internet services remained disrupted for over a year.

A report shared by a digital publication said IT companies are increasingly adopting Elon Musk’s satellite internet service, to ensure stable and uninterrupted connectivity for their operations. With many businesses relying on seamless communication with international clients, the expensive satellite internet remained only solution to stay connected.

A tech firm official told media about importing necessary equipment from Britain, where standard residential plan costs around Rs27000 per month and the basic business plan starts at £110. The company opted for an upgraded business package priced at around £750 per month, significantly higher than local internet rates.

The local representative noted that speed and reliability of Starlink’s service justified the costs, ensuring smooth business operations.

As of now, Starlink lacks official service presence in the country, meaning that local companies are paying subscription fees abroad. Despite this, the company continues to grow as leading provider of Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite internet services worldwide.

Local Internet Service Providers (ISPs) currently rely on 13 high-orbit satellites for internet connectivity, with four satellites dedicated to providing communication services to licensed TV channels. The government is also working on creating a regulatory framework for LEO satellites to enhance connectivity and address the internet demand-supply gap in remote and underserved areas.

IT and Telecom officials revealed that Starlink’s representatives met with Shaza Fatima Khawaja, will discuss progress on obtaining necessary licenses and development of regulations governing LEO satellites in Pakistan.

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

Latest

Daily Pakistan Global

