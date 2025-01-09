UAE low-cost airline’s flight operation in Pakistan extended for another month

ISLAMABAD – Flight Operations of Flydubai between Dubai and Pakistan has been extended until February 3, 2025.

The temporary permission to operate flights between Dubai and Islamabad, as well as Dubai and Lahore, has been extended until February 3, 2025. The extension follows the expiration of the airline’s previous authorization on January 4.

The decision was made during a federal cabinet meeting in Islamabad on January 7, chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. FluDubai initially launched daily Boeing 737 services between Dubai and Islamabad on July 1, 2024.

But, the flight operations were halted and set to expire. With the extension now in place, the UAE airline will be able to resume its daily flights on both routes, ensuring continued connectivity between Dubai, Lahore, and Islamabad.