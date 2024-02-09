Sindh Assembly Election Results 2024

Over 26,000,000 voters in Sindh exercised their democratic right by casting votes for candidates participating in elections for provincial legislatures.

The voting concluded in Sindh's 130 constituencies on Thursday, and unofficial results continue to pour in.

Following are the unofficial results of Sindh Assmbly constituencies.

Sindh Assembly Results

PS-84 Karachi Malir-I

PPP Muhammad Yousaf Baloch secures 25,348 votes

independent candidate's Peer Hafiz Ullah runnerup with 13437 votes

PS-105 Karachi East-IX

Saeed Ghani of PPP is leading with 520 votes

GDA candidate runnerup with 368 votes.

PS-85 Karachi Malir-II

PPP Mohammad Sajid won with 27791 votes

PML-N's Pir Hafeezullah got 14304 votes

PS-86 Karachi Malir-III

PPP leading candidate Abdul Razzaq Raja gets 15017 votes

PML-N Muhammad Yaqoob secures 6,633 votes

PS-1 Jacobabad-I

PPP's candidate Sher Ahmad Mugheri won with 49,578 votes

Abdur Razaq Khoso runnerup with 18,567 votes

PS-3 Jacobabad-III

Independent candidate Mir Mumtaz Hussain Khan secures 39,500 votes

PPP's Mir Auarangzeb Panhor got 29,700 votes.

PS-6 Kashmore-III

PPP's Mehboob Ali Khan Bejarani won with 86,365

JUI's Abdul Qayyum secures mere 9,945

PS-7 Shikarpur-I

PPP's candidate Imtiaz Ahmad Shaikh won with 60904 votes

JUI-F's Agha Taimur Pathan runnerup with 43575 votes

PS-8 Shikarpur-II

PPP's Muhammad Arif Khan Maher bags SA polls with 59021 votes

JUI's candidate Abid Hussain Jatoi secures 36037 votes

PS-10 Larkana-I

PPP's Faryal Talpur won homeground seat by 65750 votes

JUI's Kifayatullah runnerup with 20050 votes.

PS-12 Larkana-III

PPP's Sohail Anwar got 23889 votes

GDA's Moazzam Khan Abbasi bags 31876 votes.

PS-13 Larkana-IV

PPP's Adil Altaf Anwar won with 86526 votes

JUI's Naseer Muhammad got 3298 votes only.

PS-17 Qambar Shahdadkot-IV

PPP's candidate Burhan Khan Chandio bags SA polls with 39540 votes

GDA candidate Javed Khokhar came second with 15460 votes.

PS-18 Ghotki-I

Independent Candidate Jam Mahtab Dahar bags the polls with 57,001 votes.

PS-20 Ghotki-III

PPP's Sardar Muhammad Bakhsh Mahar bags with 78030

JUI-F Muhammad Ishaq Lagari runnerup with 9401 votes

PS-21 Ghotki-IV

PPP's Sardar Ali Nawaz Mehr secures 63758 votes

JUI's Ghulam Ali Abbas got 29,273 votes

PS-22 Sukkur-I

Akramullah Khan of Pakistan Peoples Party got 42175 votes

IND candidate runnerup 40500 votes.

PS-26 Khairpur-I

PPP's leader Syed Qaim Ali Shah got 27667 votes.

Imam Bakhsh Palputo runnerup wtih 19567 votes.

PS-27 Khairpur-II

PPP Halar Wassan wins the seat by 102616 votes.

JUI's cand. Shareef Burno got 17,890 votes.

PS-29 Khairpur-IV

PPP's Sheraz Shaukat at front with 27,574 votes

GDA's Rafique Bhabin runnerup with 10656 votes.

PS-33 Naushahro Feroze-II

PPP's candidate Syed Hassan Ali Shah leading

Independent candidate Gul Hasssan Mashowri with 47 votes.

PS-39 Nawabshah-IV

PPP's Bahadur Khan Daihiri is leading 22,098 against GDA's 3,583.

PS-44 Sanghar-V

PPP candidate Shahid Khan Thahim secures 59630 votes

GDA candidate Mohammad Bakhsh Khaskheli second with 48200 votes.

PS-48 Mirpur Khas-IV

GDA's Anayat Ullah got 16231

PPP's Tariq Ali secures 15,252 for the second position.

PS-49 Umerkot-I

PPP's Syed Sardar Shah won seat after securing 56791 votes

GDA's Khizar Hayat gets 23987 votes.

PS-50 Umerkot-II

PPP Ameer Ali Shah secures 59231 votes.

GDA's Ghulam Nabi runnerup with 17121 votes.

PS-57 Matiari-II

PPP's Mukhdoom Fakhar Zaman bags seat with 52175 votes

GDA's candidate Syed Jalal Shah received 44873 votes for the second position.

PS-64 Hyderabad-V

Independent candidate Rehan Rajput leading with 1412 votes

MQM-P candidate Kamran Shafique behind with 263 votes.

PS-59 Tando Allahyar-II

PPP's Imdad Ali Pitafi secures 47383 votes

GDA's candidate runnerup with 38969 votes

PS-60 Hyderabad

PPP candidate Jam Khan Shoro 38186 votes

GAD’s candidate Ayaz Latif Pleeju runnerup with 6917 votes.

PS-61 Hyderabad

Sharjeel Inam Memon bags 63638 votes

JUI-F Saeed Talpur remains second with 11719 votes.

PS-68 Badin

PPP's Muhammad Haliputo cliches seat by 43675 votes.

Mansoor Ali Nazamani behind with 13865 votes.

PS-69 Badin

PPP's candidate Mir Allah Bukhsh Talpure secures 8104 votes

GDA's candidate Mir Abdullah Khan gains 33,491 for the second position.

PS-71 Badin

PPP Taj Muhammad won with 40938 votes

GDA's candidate who secured 30726.

PS-75 Thatta

PPP's candidate Riaz Hussain Shah Sherazi secured 47,619 votes

IND Amjad Hussain Shah gets only 1995 votes.

PS-77 Jamshoro-1

Syed Murad Ali Shah was declared winner as he secured 67513 votes. The security of his rival GDA candidate Roshan Ali Barro has been confiscated.

PS-78 Jamshoro-II

PPP's Sikandar Ali Shoroo remained successful with 30477 votes. His opponent got 15768 votes.

PS-79 Jamshoro-III

PS-80 Dadu-I

PPP's Abdul Aziz Junejo won with 35,549 votes while his rival from GDA Karim Jatoi only secured 24,946 votes.

PS-83 Dadu-IV

Peer Saleh Shah Jellani of PPP attained 52,340 and Imdad Hussain Laghari of GDA 22683.

PS-2 Jacobabad-II - To Be Announced

PS-4 Kashmore-I - To Be Announced

PS-5 Kashmore-II - To Be Announced

PS-9 Shikarpur-III - To Be Announced

PS-11 Larkana-II- To Be Announced

PS-14 Qambar Shahdadkot-I

PS-15 Qambar Shahdadkot-II

PS-16 Qambar Shahdadkot-III

PS-23 Sukkur-II- To Be Announced

PS-24 Sukkur-III- To Be Announced

PS-25 Sukkur-IV- To Be Announced

PS-28 Khairpur-III

PS-30 Khairpur-V

PS-31 Khairpur-VI

PS-32 Naushahro Feroze-I

PS-34 Naushahro Feroze-III

PS-35 Naushahro Feroze-IV

PS-36 Nawabshah-I

PS-37 Nawabshah-II

PS-40 Sanghar-I

PS-41 Sanghar-II

PS-42 Sanghar-III

PS-43 Sanghar-IV

PS-45 Mirpur Khas-I

PS-46 Mirpur Khas-II

PS-47 Mirpur Khas-III

PS-51 Umerkot-III

PS-52 Tharparkar-I

PS-53 Tharparkar-II

PS-54 Tharparkar-III

PS-55 Tharparkar-IV

PS-56 Matiari-I

PS-58 Tando Allahyar-I

PS-62 Hyderabad-III

PS-63 Hyderabad-IV

PS-81 Dadu-II

PS-82 Dadu-III

PS-87 Karachi Malir-IV

PS-88 Karachi Malir-V

PS-89 Karachi Malir-VI

PS-90 Karachi Korangi-I

PS-91 Karachi Korangi-II

PS-92 Karachi Korangi-III

PS-93 Karachi Korangi-IV

PS-94 Karachi Korangi-V

PS-95 Karachi Korangi-VI

PS-96 Karachi Korangi-VII

PS-97 Karachi East-I

PS-98 Karachi East-II

PS-99 Karachi East-III

PS-100 Karachi East-IV

PS-103 Karachi East-VII

PS-104 Karachi East-VIII

PS-101 Karachi East-V

PS-102 Karachi East-VI

PS-106 Karachi South-I

PS-107 Karachi South-II

PS-108 Karachi South-III

PS-109 Karachi South-IV

PS-110 Karachi South-V

PS-112 Karachi Keamari-II

PS-113 Karachi Keamari-III

PS-114 Karachi Keamari-IV

PS-111 Karachi Keamari-I

PS-115 Karachi Keamari-V

PS-116 Karachi West-I

PS-117 Karachi West-II

PS-118 Karachi West-III

PS-119 Karachi West-IV

PS-120 Karachi West-V

PS-121 Karachi West-VI

PS-122 Karachi Central-I

PS-123 Karachi Central-II

PS-124 Karachi Central-III

PS-125 Karachi Central-IV

PS-126 Karachi Central-V

PS-127 Karachi Central-VI

PS-128 Karachi Central-VII

PS-129 Karachi Central-VIII

PS-130 Karachi Central-IX