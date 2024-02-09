Sindh Assembly Election Results 2024

Over 26,000,000 voters in Sindh exercised their democratic right by casting votes for candidates participating in elections for provincial legislatures.
The voting concluded in Sindh's 130 constituencies on Thursday, and unofficial results continue to pour in.
Following are the unofficial results of Sindh Assmbly constituencies.
PPP Muhammad Yousaf Baloch secures 25,348 votes
independent candidate's Peer Hafiz Ullah runnerup with 13437 votes
Saeed Ghani of PPP is leading with 520 votes
GDA candidate runnerup with 368 votes.
PPP Mohammad Sajid won with 27791 votes
PML-N's Pir Hafeezullah got 14304 votes
PPP leading candidate Abdul Razzaq Raja gets 15017 votes
PML-N Muhammad Yaqoob secures 6,633 votes
PPP's candidate Sher Ahmad Mugheri won with 49,578 votes
Abdur Razaq Khoso runnerup with 18,567 votes
Independent candidate Mir Mumtaz Hussain Khan secures 39,500 votes
PPP's Mir Auarangzeb Panhor got 29,700 votes.
PPP's Mehboob Ali Khan Bejarani won with 86,365
JUI's Abdul Qayyum secures mere 9,945
PPP's candidate Imtiaz Ahmad Shaikh won with 60904 votes
JUI-F's Agha Taimur Pathan runnerup with 43575 votes
PPP's Muhammad Arif Khan Maher bags SA polls with 59021 votes
JUI's candidate Abid Hussain Jatoi secures 36037 votes
PPP's Faryal Talpur won homeground seat by 65750 votes
JUI's Kifayatullah runnerup with 20050 votes.
PPP's Sohail Anwar got 23889 votes
GDA's Moazzam Khan Abbasi bags 31876 votes.
PPP's Adil Altaf Anwar won with 86526 votes
JUI's Naseer Muhammad got 3298 votes only.
PPP's candidate Burhan Khan Chandio bags SA polls with 39540 votes
GDA candidate Javed Khokhar came second with 15460 votes.
Independent Candidate Jam Mahtab Dahar bags the polls with 57,001 votes.
PPP's Sardar Muhammad Bakhsh Mahar bags with 78030
JUI-F Muhammad Ishaq Lagari runnerup with 9401 votes
PPP's Sardar Ali Nawaz Mehr secures 63758 votes
JUI's Ghulam Ali Abbas got 29,273 votes
Akramullah Khan of Pakistan Peoples Party got 42175 votes
IND candidate runnerup 40500 votes.
PPP's leader Syed Qaim Ali Shah got 27667 votes.
Imam Bakhsh Palputo runnerup wtih 19567 votes.
PPP Halar Wassan wins the seat by 102616 votes.
JUI's cand. Shareef Burno got 17,890 votes.
PPP's Sheraz Shaukat at front with 27,574 votes
GDA's Rafique Bhabin runnerup with 10656 votes.
PPP's candidate Syed Hassan Ali Shah leading
Independent candidate Gul Hasssan Mashowri with 47 votes.
PPP's Bahadur Khan Daihiri is leading 22,098 against GDA's 3,583.
PPP candidate Shahid Khan Thahim secures 59630 votes
GDA candidate Mohammad Bakhsh Khaskheli second with 48200 votes.
GDA's Anayat Ullah got 16231
PPP's Tariq Ali secures 15,252 for the second position.
PPP's Syed Sardar Shah won seat after securing 56791 votes
GDA's Khizar Hayat gets 23987 votes.
PPP Ameer Ali Shah secures 59231 votes.
GDA's Ghulam Nabi runnerup with 17121 votes.
PPP's Mukhdoom Fakhar Zaman bags seat with 52175 votes
GDA's candidate Syed Jalal Shah received 44873 votes for the second position.
Independent candidate Rehan Rajput leading with 1412 votes
MQM-P candidate Kamran Shafique behind with 263 votes.
PPP's Imdad Ali Pitafi secures 47383 votes
GDA's candidate runnerup with 38969 votes
PPP candidate Jam Khan Shoro 38186 votes
GAD’s candidate Ayaz Latif Pleeju runnerup with 6917 votes.
Sharjeel Inam Memon bags 63638 votes
JUI-F Saeed Talpur remains second with 11719 votes.
PPP's Muhammad Haliputo cliches seat by 43675 votes.
Mansoor Ali Nazamani behind with 13865 votes.
PPP's candidate Mir Allah Bukhsh Talpure secures 8104 votes
GDA's candidate Mir Abdullah Khan gains 33,491 for the second position.
PPP Taj Muhammad won with 40938 votes
GDA's candidate who secured 30726.
PPP's candidate Riaz Hussain Shah Sherazi secured 47,619 votes
IND Amjad Hussain Shah gets only 1995 votes.
Syed Murad Ali Shah was declared winner as he secured 67513 votes. The security of his rival GDA candidate Roshan Ali Barro has been confiscated.
PPP's Sikandar Ali Shoroo remained successful with 30477 votes. His opponent got 15768 votes.
PPP's Abdul Aziz Junejo won with 35,549 votes while his rival from GDA Karim Jatoi only secured 24,946 votes.
Peer Saleh Shah Jellani of PPP attained 52,340 and Imdad Hussain Laghari of GDA 22683.
PS-2 Jacobabad-II - To Be Announced
PS-4 Kashmore-I - To Be Announced
PS-5 Kashmore-II - To Be Announced
PS-9 Shikarpur-III - To Be Announced
PS-11 Larkana-II- To Be Announced
PS-14 Qambar Shahdadkot-I
PS-15 Qambar Shahdadkot-II
PS-16 Qambar Shahdadkot-III
PS-23 Sukkur-II- To Be Announced
PS-24 Sukkur-III- To Be Announced
PS-25 Sukkur-IV- To Be Announced
PS-28 Khairpur-III
PS-30 Khairpur-V
PS-31 Khairpur-VI
PS-32 Naushahro Feroze-I
PS-34 Naushahro Feroze-III
PS-35 Naushahro Feroze-IV
PS-36 Nawabshah-I
PS-37 Nawabshah-II
PS-40 Sanghar-I
PS-41 Sanghar-II
PS-42 Sanghar-III
PS-43 Sanghar-IV
PS-45 Mirpur Khas-I
PS-46 Mirpur Khas-II
PS-47 Mirpur Khas-III
PS-51 Umerkot-III
PS-52 Tharparkar-I
PS-53 Tharparkar-II
PS-54 Tharparkar-III
PS-55 Tharparkar-IV
PS-56 Matiari-I
PS-58 Tando Allahyar-I
PS-62 Hyderabad-III
PS-63 Hyderabad-IV
PS-81 Dadu-II
PS-82 Dadu-III
PS-87 Karachi Malir-IV
PS-88 Karachi Malir-V
PS-89 Karachi Malir-VI
PS-90 Karachi Korangi-I
PS-91 Karachi Korangi-II
PS-92 Karachi Korangi-III
PS-93 Karachi Korangi-IV
PS-94 Karachi Korangi-V
PS-95 Karachi Korangi-VI
PS-96 Karachi Korangi-VII
PS-97 Karachi East-I
PS-98 Karachi East-II
PS-99 Karachi East-III
PS-100 Karachi East-IV
PS-103 Karachi East-VII
PS-104 Karachi East-VIII
PS-101 Karachi East-V
PS-102 Karachi East-VI
PS-106 Karachi South-I
PS-107 Karachi South-II
PS-108 Karachi South-III
PS-109 Karachi South-IV
PS-110 Karachi South-V
PS-112 Karachi Keamari-II
PS-113 Karachi Keamari-III
PS-114 Karachi Keamari-IV
PS-111 Karachi Keamari-I
PS-115 Karachi Keamari-V
PS-116 Karachi West-I
PS-117 Karachi West-II
PS-118 Karachi West-III
PS-119 Karachi West-IV
PS-120 Karachi West-V
PS-121 Karachi West-VI
PS-122 Karachi Central-I
PS-123 Karachi Central-II
PS-124 Karachi Central-III
PS-125 Karachi Central-IV
PS-126 Karachi Central-V
PS-127 Karachi Central-VI
PS-128 Karachi Central-VII
PS-129 Karachi Central-VIII
PS-130 Karachi Central-IX
Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 9, 2024 (Friday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.9 for buying and 281.65 for selling.
On Friday, Euro stands at 304 for buying and 307 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 357 for buying, and 360 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.4.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.9
|281.65
|Euro
|EUR
|304
|307
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357
|360.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.6
|77.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.4
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.68
|751.68
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206
|208
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.09
|39.49
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.25
|40.65
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.74
|36.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.35
|917.35
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.87
|59.47
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.12
|171.12
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.13
|26.43
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.28
|734.28
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.82
|77.52
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.55
|26.85
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|321.35
|323.85
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.81
|7.96
