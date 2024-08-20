Sindh Olympic Association announces Umrah package for Arshad Nadeem

KARACHI – The Sindh Olympic Association has announced a Umrah package for Pakistan’s Olympic hero Arshad Nadeem and his family for ending the country’s years long drought for an Olympics medal.
The announcement was made at a ceremony held at the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) Sports Complex to honour Nadeem.
Olympian Nasir Ali, a bronze medalist in the 1984 Olympics and former captain of the national hockey team, former MNA Syed Rehan Hashmi, Secretary of the Sindh Olympic Association Ahmed Ali Rajput, Gulfraz Ahmed Khan, Goher Raza, Khalid Rehmani, and Nayab Malik spoke on the occasion.
Nadeem achieved this historic feat with an impressive javelin throw of 92.97 meters, clinching first individual gold and first track and field medal for Asian nation at the Paris Olympics 2024.
Last week, Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir praised Nadeem’s dedication and perseverance, acknowledging his achievement of winning Pakistan’s first gold in a singles event and setting a new Olympic record in javelin throw.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on August 20, 2024 (Tuesday) in open market.
US dollar was quoted at 279.5 for buying and 280.4 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 306.4 and the selling rate is 308.6.
British Pound rate is 360 for buying, and 362.3 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.9 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.82.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.5
|280.4
|Euro
|EUR
|306.4
|308.6
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|360
|362.3
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.9
|76.32
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.82
|74.52
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185.65
|189.25
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|734
|739.5
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.65
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.29
|38.69
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.97
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|905.45
|910.6
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.99
|59.59
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.4
|728.5
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.27
|26.57
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|319.5
|324.5
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
