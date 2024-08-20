Sindh Olympic Association announces Umrah package for Arshad Nadeem

Search

Pakistan

06:50 PM | 20 Aug, 2024
KARACHI – The Sindh Olympic Association has announced a Umrah package for Pakistan’s Olympic hero Arshad Nadeem and his family for ending the country’s years long drought for an Olympics medal. 

The announcement was made at a ceremony held at the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) Sports Complex to honour Nadeem. 

Olympian Nasir Ali, a bronze medalist in the 1984 Olympics and former captain of the national hockey team, former MNA Syed Rehan Hashmi, Secretary of the Sindh Olympic Association Ahmed Ali Rajput, Gulfraz Ahmed Khan, Goher Raza, Khalid Rehmani, and Nayab Malik spoke on the occasion.

Nadeem achieved this historic feat with an impressive javelin throw of 92.97 meters, clinching first individual gold and first track and field medal for Asian nation at the Paris Olympics 2024. 

Last week, Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir praised Nadeem’s dedication and perseverance, acknowledging his achievement of winning Pakistan’s first gold in a singles event and setting a new Olympic record in javelin throw.

