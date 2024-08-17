'Pride of Nation' Arshad Nadeem honored with car, cash, and land by Punjab Governor

LAHORE – Arshad Nadeem was honored by Punjab Governor Sardar Salim Haider Khan with hand full of rewards for making history at Paris Olympics 2024.

Nadeem achieved this historic feat with an impressive javelin throw of 92.97 meters, clinching first individual gold and first track and field medal for Asian nation.

During a special ceremony at the Governor House, Arshad received a car and a Rs2 million cheque. Punjab Governor Salim Khan met Nadeem and his family who will enjoy an overnight stay at the governor's residence.

Nadeem was welcomed with a red carpet and drum band. Along with the car and cash, the governor also presented him with a one-kanal and ten-marla plot. Arshad was praised for bringing significant honor to Pakistan after many years and noted the warm reception he received nationwide.

Sharing his views, the star athlete attributes his success to his parents' prayers and all out support from coach, particularly following his recent surgery. Despite a foul on his initial attempt, he made his country proud with his subsequent throw.

On Friday, Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir praised Nadeem’s dedication and perseverance, acknowledging his achievement of winning Pakistan’s first gold in a singles event and setting a new Olympic record in javelin throw.