Search

Pakistan

'Pride of Nation' Arshad Nadeem honored with car, cash, and land by Punjab Governor

Web Desk
12:42 PM | 17 Aug, 2024
'Pride of Nation' Arshad Nadeem honored with car, cash, and land by Punjab Governor
Source: social media

LAHORE – Arshad Nadeem was honored by Punjab Governor Sardar Salim Haider Khan with hand full of rewards for making history at Paris Olympics 2024.

Nadeem achieved this historic feat with an impressive javelin throw of 92.97 meters, clinching first individual gold and first track and field medal for Asian nation.

During a special ceremony at the Governor House, Arshad received a car and a Rs2 million cheque. Punjab Governor Salim Khan met Nadeem and his family who will enjoy an overnight stay at the governor's residence.

Nadeem was welcomed with a red carpet and drum band. Along with the car and cash, the governor also presented him with a one-kanal and ten-marla plot. Arshad was praised for bringing significant honor to Pakistan after many years and noted the warm reception he received nationwide.

Sharing his views, the star athlete attributes his success to his parents' prayers and all out support from coach, particularly following his recent surgery. Despite a foul on his initial attempt, he made his country proud with his subsequent throw.

On Friday, Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir praised Nadeem’s dedication and perseverance, acknowledging his achievement of winning Pakistan’s first gold in a singles event and setting a new Olympic record in javelin throw.

COAS Munir appreciates Arshad Nadeem's historic achievement at Paris Olympics 

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

01:28 PM | 17 Aug, 2024

Punjab govt moves to privatise around 4500 schools in fresh push for ...

12:42 PM | 17 Aug, 2024

'Pride of Nation' Arshad Nadeem honored with car, cash, and land by ...

11:21 AM | 17 Aug, 2024

Hamid Mir alleges links between General (r) Bajwa, Faiz Hameed, and ...

10:56 AM | 17 Aug, 2024

Monsoon rains set to lash Karachi from today; authorities on alert

10:29 AM | 17 Aug, 2024

Professional Tax hits Punjab employees as government defends revenue ...

10:02 AM | 17 Aug, 2024

Pakistan again rules out trade resumption with India over Kashmir ...

Pakistan

09:05 AM | 15 Aug, 2024

Rs1500 Prize Bond list August 2024; Check online draw result here

07:50 PM | 15 Aug, 2024

1500 Prize Bond complete draw list of August 2024

09:22 AM | 15 Aug, 2024

Rs100 prize bond list August 2024 - Check Online Draw Results

11:32 AM | 15 Aug, 2024

YouTuber Aun Ali Khosa, ardent critic of coalition govt, kidnapped in ...

07:14 PM | 15 Aug, 2024

100 prize bond complete draw list August 2024 is here

09:48 AM | 15 Aug, 2024

Ex-Army Chiefs Raheel Sharif, Kayani attend COAS Asim Munir’s ...

Advertisement

Latest

01:28 PM | 17 Aug, 2024

Punjab govt moves to privatise around 4500 schools in fresh push for education reforms

Gold & Silver

02:56 PM | 16 Aug, 2024

Gold registers recovery in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Currency Rates Today - Pakistani Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 16 August 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 16, 2024 in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

On Friday, US dollar was being quoted at 279.2 for buying and 280.5 for selling. Euro’s buying rate moved down to 303.7 and selling rate was 305.9.

British Pound rate stayed at 357.8 for buying, and 360 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.9 and Saudi Riyal hovered around 73.9.

Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 279.2 280.5
Euro EUR 303.7 305.9
UK Pound Sterling GBP 357.8 360
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.9 76.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.9 74.6
Australian Dollar AUD 183.8 187.4
Bahrain Dinar BHD 738.1 743.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.8 207.15
China Yuan CNY 38.29 38.69
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 905.35 910.5
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.75 59.55
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 723.4 728.5
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 204
Swedish Korona SEK 26.27 26.57
Swiss Franc CHF 319.5 324.5
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: