Pakistan's Internet disruption drive multinational giants to exit

Companies faced $300 Million loss amid recent disruption due to installation of firewall

01:05 PM | 17 Aug, 2024
Pakistan’s Internet disruption drive multinational giants to exit

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan, a country of over 242 million, was struggling to communicate or work as internet and data services were moving with snail's pace amid installation of nationwide internet firewall aimed at controlling online content and traffic.

Amid the stark working conditions, Pakistan Business Council (PBC) cautioned that many multinational companies are planning to move their back offices out of Pakistan due to severe internet disruptions caused by a new firewall.

This issue follows a significant increase in Pakistani businesses registering in Dubai, highlighting a growing exodus amid high unemployment and economic stagnation in Pakistan. Business Council and industry groups are concerned that these disruptions could cost Pakistan up to $300 million and harm the country’s economic progress and tech industry.

World's fifth most populous nation is already facing economic crisis driven by high unemployment, sluggish growth, and political instability.

Slow internet and internet blackout further exacerbated situation. Many companies are relocating abroad due to these issues, reflecting a lack of confidence in Pakistan's economic environment. Deteriorating law and order further compounds the challenges facing the economy.


 
 
 
 

