Pakistan’s Internet disruption drive multinational giants to exit

Companies faced $300 Million loss amid recent disruption due to installation of firewall
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan, a country of over 242 million, was struggling to communicate or work as internet and data services were moving with snail's pace amid installation of nationwide internet firewall aimed at controlling online content and traffic.
Amid the stark working conditions, Pakistan Business Council (PBC) cautioned that many multinational companies are planning to move their back offices out of Pakistan due to severe internet disruptions caused by a new firewall.
This issue follows a significant increase in Pakistani businesses registering in Dubai, highlighting a growing exodus amid high unemployment and economic stagnation in Pakistan. Business Council and industry groups are concerned that these disruptions could cost Pakistan up to $300 million and harm the country’s economic progress and tech industry.
World's fifth most populous nation is already facing economic crisis driven by high unemployment, sluggish growth, and political instability.
Slow internet and internet blackout further exacerbated situation. Many companies are relocating abroad due to these issues, reflecting a lack of confidence in Pakistan's economic environment. Deteriorating law and order further compounds the challenges facing the economy.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 16, 2024 in open market.
On Friday, US dollar was being quoted at 279.2 for buying and 280.5 for selling. Euro’s buying rate moved down to 303.7 and selling rate was 305.9.
British Pound rate stayed at 357.8 for buying, and 360 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.9 and Saudi Riyal hovered around 73.9.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.2
|280.5
|Euro
|EUR
|303.7
|305.9
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357.8
|360
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.9
|76.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.9
|74.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183.8
|187.4
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|738.1
|743.6
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.8
|207.15
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.29
|38.69
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|905.35
|910.5
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.75
|59.55
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.4
|728.5
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.27
|26.57
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|319.5
|324.5
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
