Punjab govt moves to privatise around 4500 schools in fresh push for education reforms

Teachers’ Associations protest government’s plan to privatize schools
LAHORE – The government of Punjab has decided to privatise 4,453 government schools in the second phase of its education reform strategy.
The new move of Chief Minster Maryam Nawaz-led government involves transitioning state run schools to private and NGO management. This follows an earlier phase in which 5,863 schools were handed over to private organizations.
The government looking to privatise a total of 13,219 schools, with a third phase scheduled for early September, targeting an additional 2,903 schools.
After these phases are completed, the number of government-operated schools in Punjab will axe to some 35,000. The government aims to further privatise 15,000 schools by 2025.
Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz supports the privatization, claiming it will enhance the education system and academic performance. However, the move has been met with strong opposition from various teachers' associations.
Punjab Primary Elementary and Secondary Teachers Association and the Central Secretary of the SES Teachers Association raised voice against the privatization, calling it an extreme step that will undermine the government’s duty to provide free education.
Association feared that privatization would lead to fees, making education less accessible for children from economically disadvantaged families.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 16, 2024 in open market.
On Friday, US dollar was being quoted at 279.2 for buying and 280.5 for selling. Euro’s buying rate moved down to 303.7 and selling rate was 305.9.
British Pound rate stayed at 357.8 for buying, and 360 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.9 and Saudi Riyal hovered around 73.9.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.2
|280.5
|Euro
|EUR
|303.7
|305.9
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357.8
|360
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.9
|76.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.9
|74.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183.8
|187.4
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|738.1
|743.6
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.8
|207.15
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.29
|38.69
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|905.35
|910.5
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.75
|59.55
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.4
|728.5
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.27
|26.57
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|319.5
|324.5
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
