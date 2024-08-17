Punjab govt moves to privatise around 4500 schools in fresh push for education reforms

LAHORE – The government of Punjab has decided to privatise 4,453 government schools in the second phase of its education reform strategy.

The new move of Chief Minster Maryam Nawaz-led government involves transitioning state run schools to private and NGO management. This follows an earlier phase in which 5,863 schools were handed over to private organizations.

The government looking to privatise a total of 13,219 schools, with a third phase scheduled for early September, targeting an additional 2,903 schools.

After these phases are completed, the number of government-operated schools in Punjab will axe to some 35,000. The government aims to further privatise 15,000 schools by 2025.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz supports the privatization, claiming it will enhance the education system and academic performance. However, the move has been met with strong opposition from various teachers' associations.

Punjab Primary Elementary and Secondary Teachers Association and the Central Secretary of the SES Teachers Association raised voice against the privatization, calling it an extreme step that will undermine the government’s duty to provide free education.

Association feared that privatization would lead to fees, making education less accessible for children from economically disadvantaged families.