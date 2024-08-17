Lahore man arrested for raping stepdaughter for one year

LAHORE – A man was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting his stepdaughter for one year in an area of Lahore, it emerged on Saturday.

Police said the victim, identified as 14-year-old Alishba, worked as a domestic help at a house, adding that the matter came to light when the girl refused to go back to her home along with her mother.

When she was insisted to explain reason, Alishba informed her mother about the order she had been enduring for one year.

Whenever Alishba visited home, her stepfather used to rape her and threatened her to kill.

A case was registered at the Chungh police station in Lahore on a complaint filed by the girl’s mother. The case has been handed over to the Gender Cell for further investigation.

SP Saddar Dr Gayoor Ahmed Khan said those involved in exploiting children and women will be brought to justice.