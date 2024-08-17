Hamid Mir claims ex-ISI chief Faiz Hameed orchestrated robbery at prominent lawyer’s home

ISLAMABAD – Senior journalist Hamid Mir has claimed that former DG ISI Lt General (retd) Faiz Hameed had orchestrated a robbery at the home of a prominent Pakistani lawyer during his service.

He revealed it during a talks show on a private news channel, th lawyer was writing a book on the treason trial against former President Gen retired Pervez Musharraf, adding that he had played a significant role in the case.

Mir said the robbery at the lawyer’s house was planned in order to prevent him from wring the book on the Musharraf’s case, adding that several items were stolen during the robbery.

Following the incident, then army chief Gen retired Qamar Javed Bajwa met the lawyer and apologised him over the incident. He also acknowledged the injustice done to him.

Hamid Mir alleged that Faiz Hameed had been involved in various corrupt activities during his service. He claimed that Hameed had links with the PML-N and PPP.

When he served as Corps Commander Peshawar, he also committed corruption in DHA Peshawar, he said.

The journalist claimed that the former spymaster attempted to obstruct Justice Athar Minallah’s appointment as Islamabad High Court chief justice. He had also approached Rana Sanaullah, who was then a member of the parliamentary commission responsible for approving or recommending judicial appointments and promotions, but the PML-N leader did not entertain his request.