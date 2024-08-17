Search

Pakistan

Hamid Mir claims ex-ISI chief Faiz Hameed orchestrated robbery at prominent lawyer’s home

03:45 PM | 17 Aug, 2024
Hamid Mir claims ex-ISI chief Faiz Hameed orchestrated robbery at prominent lawyer’s home
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – Senior journalist Hamid Mir has claimed that former DG ISI Lt General (retd) Faiz Hameed had orchestrated a robbery at the home of a prominent Pakistani lawyer during his service.

He revealed it during a talks show on a private news channel, th lawyer was writing a book on the treason trial against former President Gen retired Pervez Musharraf, adding that he had played a significant role in the case.

Mir said the robbery at the lawyer’s house was planned in order to prevent him from wring the book on the Musharraf’s case, adding that several items were stolen during the robbery.

Following the incident, then army chief Gen retired Qamar Javed Bajwa met the lawyer and apologised him over the incident. He also acknowledged the injustice done to him.

Hamid Mir alleged that Faiz Hameed had been involved in various corrupt activities during his service. He claimed that Hameed had links with the PML-N and PPP.

When he served as Corps Commander Peshawar, he also committed corruption in DHA Peshawar, he said.

The journalist claimed that the former spymaster attempted to obstruct Justice Athar Minallah’s appointment as Islamabad High Court chief justice. He had also approached Rana Sanaullah, who was then a member of the parliamentary commission responsible for approving or recommending judicial appointments and promotions, but the PML-N leader did not entertain his request.

Pakistan

03:45 PM | 17 Aug, 2024

Hamid Mir claims ex-ISI chief Faiz Hameed orchestrated robbery at ...

03:25 PM | 17 Aug, 2024

JI announces shutter down strike on Aug 28 against high electricity ...

03:14 PM | 17 Aug, 2024

Lahore man arrested for raping stepdaughter for one year

02:03 PM | 17 Aug, 2024

KP to offer interest-free Students Loans under Ehsaas Program; Check ...

01:28 PM | 17 Aug, 2024

Punjab govt moves to privatise around 4500 schools in fresh push for ...

12:42 PM | 17 Aug, 2024

'Pride of Nation' Arshad Nadeem honored with car, cash, and land by ...

Pakistan

09:05 AM | 15 Aug, 2024

Rs1500 Prize Bond list August 2024; Check online draw result here

07:50 PM | 15 Aug, 2024

1500 Prize Bond complete draw list of August 2024

09:22 AM | 15 Aug, 2024

Rs100 prize bond list August 2024 - Check Online Draw Results

11:32 AM | 15 Aug, 2024

YouTuber Aun Ali Khosa, ardent critic of coalition govt, kidnapped in ...

07:14 PM | 15 Aug, 2024

100 prize bond complete draw list August 2024 is here

09:48 AM | 15 Aug, 2024

Ex-Army Chiefs Raheel Sharif, Kayani attend COAS Asim Munir’s ...

Advertisement

Latest

03:45 PM | 17 Aug, 2024

Hamid Mir claims ex-ISI chief Faiz Hameed orchestrated robbery at prominent lawyer’s home

Gold & Silver

02:56 PM | 16 Aug, 2024

Gold registers recovery in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Currency Rates Today - Pakistani Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 16 August 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 16, 2024 in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

On Friday, US dollar was being quoted at 279.2 for buying and 280.5 for selling. Euro’s buying rate moved down to 303.7 and selling rate was 305.9.

British Pound rate stayed at 357.8 for buying, and 360 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.9 and Saudi Riyal hovered around 73.9.

Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 279.2 280.5
Euro EUR 303.7 305.9
UK Pound Sterling GBP 357.8 360
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.9 76.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.9 74.6
Australian Dollar AUD 183.8 187.4
Bahrain Dinar BHD 738.1 743.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.8 207.15
China Yuan CNY 38.29 38.69
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 905.35 910.5
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.75 59.55
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 723.4 728.5
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 204
Swedish Korona SEK 26.27 26.57
Swiss Franc CHF 319.5 324.5
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: