First glimpse of iPhone 16: Leaked image reveals new design and features

As anticipation builds for Apple’s annual September event, where the company traditionally unveils its latest iPhone models, a recent leak has provided an early look at what we can expect from the upcoming iPhone 16. The leaked image, shared widely on social media, offers a preview of the standard model, sparking considerable excitement and speculation among tech enthusiasts.
The image, which surfaced on Reddit, appears to show dummy units of the iPhone 16, particularly highlighting its rear design. Notably, the image reveals a striking two-tone color scheme, with black and white options prominently displayed. The camera design has also been subtly reimagined, setting the iPhone 16 apart from its predecessors.
One of the most significant changes indicated by the leak is the redesign of the rear camera, which now supports spatial video recording—a feature previously exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro. The flash has been repositioned, moving away from the main camera, a detail that aligns with earlier leaks. This adjustment further refines the overall aesthetic of the device.
In addition to the classic black and white, the iPhone 16 is expected to launch in a variety of other colors, including blue, green, and pink, with Apple potentially introducing even more shades this year.
Rumors also suggest that the iPhone 16 Pro Max will feature the thinnest bezels of any smartphone currently available, with a bezel thickness of less than 0.06 inches. The Pro Max model is expected to boast a 6.9-inch display, making it slightly larger than last year’s version. However, this increase in size comes with a slight increase in weight, with the new model reportedly weighing 4 grams more than the iPhone 15 Pro Max.
As the official launch date approaches, these leaks have only heightened the excitement surrounding what promises to be another groundbreaking release from Apple.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 16, 2024 in open market.
On Friday, US dollar was being quoted at 279.2 for buying and 280.5 for selling. Euro’s buying rate moved down to 303.7 and selling rate was 305.9.
British Pound rate stayed at 357.8 for buying, and 360 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.9 and Saudi Riyal hovered around 73.9.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.2
|280.5
|Euro
|EUR
|303.7
|305.9
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357.8
|360
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.9
|76.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.9
|74.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183.8
|187.4
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|738.1
|743.6
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.8
|207.15
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.29
|38.69
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|905.35
|910.5
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.75
|59.55
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.4
|728.5
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.27
|26.57
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|319.5
|324.5
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
