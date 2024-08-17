Search

First glimpse of iPhone 16: Leaked image reveals new design and features

04:34 PM | 17 Aug, 2024
iphone 16

As anticipation builds for Apple’s annual September event, where the company traditionally unveils its latest iPhone models, a recent leak has provided an early look at what we can expect from the upcoming iPhone 16. The leaked image, shared widely on social media, offers a preview of the standard model, sparking considerable excitement and speculation among tech enthusiasts.

Leaked Image Reveals Two-Tone Design

The image, which surfaced on Reddit, appears to show dummy units of the iPhone 16, particularly highlighting its rear design. Notably, the image reveals a striking two-tone color scheme, with black and white options prominently displayed. The camera design has also been subtly reimagined, setting the iPhone 16 apart from its predecessors.

Enhanced Camera Features and Refined Design

One of the most significant changes indicated by the leak is the redesign of the rear camera, which now supports spatial video recording—a feature previously exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro. The flash has been repositioned, moving away from the main camera, a detail that aligns with earlier leaks. This adjustment further refines the overall aesthetic of the device.

Anticipated Innovations in the iPhone 16 Series

In addition to the classic black and white, the iPhone 16 is expected to launch in a variety of other colors, including blue, green, and pink, with Apple potentially introducing even more shades this year.

Rumors also suggest that the iPhone 16 Pro Max will feature the thinnest bezels of any smartphone currently available, with a bezel thickness of less than 0.06 inches. The Pro Max model is expected to boast a 6.9-inch display, making it slightly larger than last year’s version. However, this increase in size comes with a slight increase in weight, with the new model reportedly weighing 4 grams more than the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

As the official launch date approaches, these leaks have only heightened the excitement surrounding what promises to be another groundbreaking release from Apple.

