Elon Musk overtakes Mark Zuckerberg as world's richest man once again

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, has once again overtaken Mark Zuckerberg, the owner of Meta, as Meta's recent market value decline took a toll on Zuckerberg's net worth. Despite Facebook's parent company reporting better-than-expected first-quarter profits, it suffered a significant $132.2 billion drop in market capitalization, as reported by Quartz.
Investor concerns over Meta's AI ventures and subdued second-quarter projections contributed to this loss, resulting in Meta's market worth dwindling to $1.11 trillion during regular trade on Friday.
As of Thursday, Musk's net worth stood at $184 billion, according to Bloomberg's Billionaire Index, while Zuckerberg's wealth plummeted from last week's estimated $175 billion to $157 billion.
This shift occurred shortly after Tesla disappointed investors with a 9% year-over-year revenue growth decline, the largest dip since 2012. Despite this setback, Musk reassured investors of Tesla's plans to introduce lower-priced electric vehicles, keeping them relatively unfazed.
Meanwhile, Meta's earnings report, which revealed a 30% revenue increase compared to the previous year, failed to inspire the same confidence among investors. The company's stock plummeted by 12% following the earnings release, with investor attention drawn to Meta's AI pursuits and its bleak revenue forecast of $36.5 billion to $39 billion for the second quarter.
Pakistani currency remains unchanged against US Dollar and other currencies on April 26, 2024 Friday in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 280.15 for selling.
Euro comes down to 294 for buying and 297 for selling while British Pound hovers at 342.5 for buying, and 346 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 74.95 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.30.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|280.15
|Euro
|EUR
|294
|297
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|342.5
|346
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|74.95
|75.75
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.30
|74
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|178.5
|180
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.57
|748.57
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|200.8
|203
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.45
|38.85
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.93
|40.33
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.55
|35.9
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.61
|912.61
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.28
|58.88
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.22
|166.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.46
|25.76
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.48
|731.48
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.52
|77.22
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.5
|206.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.72
|26.02
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.43
|307.93
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.51
|7.66
