Elon Musk overtakes Mark Zuckerberg as world's richest man once again

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, has once again overtaken Mark Zuckerberg, the owner of Meta, as Meta's recent market value decline took a toll on Zuckerberg's net worth. Despite Facebook's parent company reporting better-than-expected first-quarter profits, it suffered a significant $132.2 billion drop in market capitalization, as reported by Quartz.

Investor concerns over Meta's AI ventures and subdued second-quarter projections contributed to this loss, resulting in Meta's market worth dwindling to $1.11 trillion during regular trade on Friday.

As of Thursday, Musk's net worth stood at $184 billion, according to Bloomberg's Billionaire Index, while Zuckerberg's wealth plummeted from last week's estimated $175 billion to $157 billion.

This shift occurred shortly after Tesla disappointed investors with a 9% year-over-year revenue growth decline, the largest dip since 2012. Despite this setback, Musk reassured investors of Tesla's plans to introduce lower-priced electric vehicles, keeping them relatively unfazed.

Meanwhile, Meta's earnings report, which revealed a 30% revenue increase compared to the previous year, failed to inspire the same confidence among investors. The company's stock plummeted by 12% following the earnings release, with investor attention drawn to Meta's AI pursuits and its bleak revenue forecast of $36.5 billion to $39 billion for the second quarter.