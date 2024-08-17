Monkeypox patient flees in KP, authorities launch urgent search

In a concerning development, a patient diagnosed with Monkeypox (mpox virus) in Mardan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, has reportedly escaped, prompting a swift response from health officials who are now racing against time to locate him and prevent the potential spread of the infectious disease.
The patient, who recently tested positive for the virus in Peshawar after returning from Saudi Arabia, was found missing when health officials visited his home to provide necessary health guidelines. Upon arriving at the patient’s residence, the officials discovered the house locked, and the District Health Officer from his hometown in Dir confirmed that the patient was not there.
As the situation unfolds, authorities have intensified their efforts to track down the patient, fearing that his absence could lead to a broader outbreak. The World Health Organization (WHO) has already classified the recent outbreak of a new mpox strain as a global public health emergency, adding to the urgency of the situation.
Pakistan, like many other countries, has reported cases of Monkeypox amid this global crisis. However, the specific variant involved in the current cases within the country remains unidentified, heightening concerns among health experts.
Monkeypox, a virus related to smallpox, typically causes mild symptoms but can lead to severe rashes and lesions. The recent outbreak has been particularly troubling, with over 14,000 cases and more than 500 deaths reported globally, primarily in the Congo. The new strain, which is believed to be more contagious and difficult to detect, poses a significant risk, especially in children under 15, who have been disproportionately affected in Congo.
The escape of the patient in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa highlights the challenges faced by health authorities in controlling the spread of this highly contagious virus. The search continues as officials work tirelessly to locate the individual and mitigate the risks to public health.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 16, 2024 in open market.
On Friday, US dollar was being quoted at 279.2 for buying and 280.5 for selling. Euro’s buying rate moved down to 303.7 and selling rate was 305.9.
British Pound rate stayed at 357.8 for buying, and 360 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.9 and Saudi Riyal hovered around 73.9.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.2
|280.5
|Euro
|EUR
|303.7
|305.9
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357.8
|360
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.9
|76.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.9
|74.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183.8
|187.4
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|738.1
|743.6
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.8
|207.15
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.29
|38.69
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|905.35
|910.5
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.75
|59.55
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.4
|728.5
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.27
|26.57
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|319.5
|324.5
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
