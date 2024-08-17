Search

Monkeypox patient flees in KP, authorities launch urgent search

05:02 PM | 17 Aug, 2024
monkeypox

In a concerning development, a patient diagnosed with Monkeypox (mpox virus) in Mardan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, has reportedly escaped, prompting a swift response from health officials who are now racing against time to locate him and prevent the potential spread of the infectious disease.

The patient, who recently tested positive for the virus in Peshawar after returning from Saudi Arabia, was found missing when health officials visited his home to provide necessary health guidelines. Upon arriving at the patient’s residence, the officials discovered the house locked, and the District Health Officer from his hometown in Dir confirmed that the patient was not there.

As the situation unfolds, authorities have intensified their efforts to track down the patient, fearing that his absence could lead to a broader outbreak. The World Health Organization (WHO) has already classified the recent outbreak of a new mpox strain as a global public health emergency, adding to the urgency of the situation.

Pakistan, like many other countries, has reported cases of Monkeypox amid this global crisis. However, the specific variant involved in the current cases within the country remains unidentified, heightening concerns among health experts.

Monkeypox, a virus related to smallpox, typically causes mild symptoms but can lead to severe rashes and lesions. The recent outbreak has been particularly troubling, with over 14,000 cases and more than 500 deaths reported globally, primarily in the Congo. The new strain, which is believed to be more contagious and difficult to detect, poses a significant risk, especially in children under 15, who have been disproportionately affected in Congo.

The escape of the patient in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa highlights the challenges faced by health authorities in controlling the spread of this highly contagious virus. The search continues as officials work tirelessly to locate the individual and mitigate the risks to public health.

