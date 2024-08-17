Search

Use legal chanels for remittances, Overseas Pakistanis urged at Riyadh tournament

Waqar Wamiq
05:11 PM | 17 Aug, 2024
Use legal chanels for remittances, Overseas Pakistanis urged at Riyadh tournament

The “Hamara Pakistan Cricket Tournament” was held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, featuring thrilling matches. Former cricketers Imran Nazir and Mohammad Irfan attended to encourage the players, along with the Pakistani Ambassador and the Deputy Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan, among other notable figures.

The tournament, organized by the State Bank of Pakistan, PRI, HBL, and Bank Al Habib, was held under the slogan “Say No to Hundi, Love Pakistan (Hundi se Inkar Pakistan se Pyar).” It featured six teams of Pakistani workers from the Riyadh Metro Line Project.

BACS Star XI defeated HBL XI in the final match to claim victory. Medals and trophies were distributed to the runner-up and winning teams during the award ceremony.

Talking to the media, Pakistani Ambassador Ahmed Farooq highlighted that over 2.8 million Pakistanis reside in Saudi Arabia, who sent $7 billion in remittances last year, positively impacting the economy.

Deputy Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan, Inayat Hussain, mentioned that the banking sector between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia is flourishing, facilitating quick transfers of funds sent by workers. He urged overseas Pakistanis worldwide to use legal channels for remittances, which would not only boost Pakistan’s economy but also fulfill their national duty.

Former cricketers Imran Nazir and Mohammad Irfan praised such recreational events, stating that they provide healthy entertainment for workers and educate them on benefiting from the banking sector for remittance transfers.

Gold & Silver

05:31 PM | 17 Aug, 2024

Gold prices hit record high of Rs260,200 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Currency Rates Today - Pakistani Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 16 August 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 16, 2024 in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

On Friday, US dollar was being quoted at 279.2 for buying and 280.5 for selling. Euro’s buying rate moved down to 303.7 and selling rate was 305.9.

British Pound rate stayed at 357.8 for buying, and 360 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.9 and Saudi Riyal hovered around 73.9.

Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 279.2 280.5
Euro EUR 303.7 305.9
UK Pound Sterling GBP 357.8 360
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.9 76.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.9 74.6
Australian Dollar AUD 183.8 187.4
Bahrain Dinar BHD 738.1 743.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.8 207.15
China Yuan CNY 38.29 38.69
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 905.35 910.5
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.75 59.55
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 723.4 728.5
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 204
Swedish Korona SEK 26.27 26.57
Swiss Franc CHF 319.5 324.5
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

