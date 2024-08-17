Use legal chanels for remittances, Overseas Pakistanis urged at Riyadh tournament

The “Hamara Pakistan Cricket Tournament” was held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, featuring thrilling matches. Former cricketers Imran Nazir and Mohammad Irfan attended to encourage the players, along with the Pakistani Ambassador and the Deputy Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan, among other notable figures.

The tournament, organized by the State Bank of Pakistan, PRI, HBL, and Bank Al Habib, was held under the slogan “Say No to Hundi, Love Pakistan (Hundi se Inkar Pakistan se Pyar).” It featured six teams of Pakistani workers from the Riyadh Metro Line Project.

BACS Star XI defeated HBL XI in the final match to claim victory. Medals and trophies were distributed to the runner-up and winning teams during the award ceremony.

Talking to the media, Pakistani Ambassador Ahmed Farooq highlighted that over 2.8 million Pakistanis reside in Saudi Arabia, who sent $7 billion in remittances last year, positively impacting the economy.

Deputy Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan, Inayat Hussain, mentioned that the banking sector between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia is flourishing, facilitating quick transfers of funds sent by workers. He urged overseas Pakistanis worldwide to use legal channels for remittances, which would not only boost Pakistan’s economy but also fulfill their national duty.

Former cricketers Imran Nazir and Mohammad Irfan praised such recreational events, stating that they provide healthy entertainment for workers and educate them on benefiting from the banking sector for remittance transfers.