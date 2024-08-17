Search

World

British adventurer sets world record with highest ski base jump from 18,753 ft

05:24 PM | 17 Aug, 2024
monkeypox

LONDON -  A British adventurer has made history by setting a new Guinness World Record for the highest ski base jump. Joshua Bregman, 34, achieved this remarkable feat by skiing from a cliff at an elevation of 18,753 feet in the Himalayas.

Bregman and his team spent two weeks preparing for the record-breaking attempt. This involved inspecting the jump site and clearing debris to ensure a smooth skiing surface. Despite their meticulous preparation, Bregman shared that they faced significant challenges: "Our dream was to ski down the mountain with precision and grace, but in reality, we had to navigate a runway filled with rocks at an altitude of nearly 6,000 meters."

Before making the jump, Bregman took deep breaths to combat exhaustion and oxygen deprivation. "I had to take a few deep breaths before launching, and then I took the leap for the ski jump," he explained.

The successful attempt not only earned Bregman the title of the highest ski base jump but also highlighted the extreme conditions and preparation involved in achieving such a world record.

World

05:24 PM | 17 Aug, 2024

British adventurer sets world record with highest ski base jump from ...

12:18 PM | 17 Aug, 2024

First Polio case in Gaza in 25 years raises alarm for Health Security ...

07:58 PM | 16 Aug, 2024

Bangladesh's former intelligence chief sent to jail on 8-day remand

12:38 PM | 16 Aug, 2024

‘Be The One’: O! Millionaire’s new campaign sets sights on ...

05:30 PM | 15 Aug, 2024

Gaza death toll surpasses 40,000 as humanitarian crisis deepens

11:08 AM | 15 Aug, 2024

Burj Khalifa glows in Pakistani flag colors for Independence Day ...

World

10:22 AM | 15 Aug, 2024

'Saudi Crown Prince MBS reveals threats to his life over push for ...

Advertisement

Latest

06:26 PM | 17 Aug, 2024

ANF’s sniffer dog shot dead by CAA shooter at Karachi airport

Gold & Silver

05:31 PM | 17 Aug, 2024

Gold prices hit record high of Rs260,200 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Currency Rates Today - Pakistani Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 16 August 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 16, 2024 in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

On Friday, US dollar was being quoted at 279.2 for buying and 280.5 for selling. Euro’s buying rate moved down to 303.7 and selling rate was 305.9.

British Pound rate stayed at 357.8 for buying, and 360 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.9 and Saudi Riyal hovered around 73.9.

Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 279.2 280.5
Euro EUR 303.7 305.9
UK Pound Sterling GBP 357.8 360
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.9 76.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.9 74.6
Australian Dollar AUD 183.8 187.4
Bahrain Dinar BHD 738.1 743.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.8 207.15
China Yuan CNY 38.29 38.69
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 905.35 910.5
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.75 59.55
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 723.4 728.5
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 204
Swedish Korona SEK 26.27 26.57
Swiss Franc CHF 319.5 324.5
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: