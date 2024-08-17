British adventurer sets world record with highest ski base jump from 18,753 ft

LONDON - A British adventurer has made history by setting a new Guinness World Record for the highest ski base jump. Joshua Bregman, 34, achieved this remarkable feat by skiing from a cliff at an elevation of 18,753 feet in the Himalayas.

Bregman and his team spent two weeks preparing for the record-breaking attempt. This involved inspecting the jump site and clearing debris to ensure a smooth skiing surface. Despite their meticulous preparation, Bregman shared that they faced significant challenges: "Our dream was to ski down the mountain with precision and grace, but in reality, we had to navigate a runway filled with rocks at an altitude of nearly 6,000 meters."

Before making the jump, Bregman took deep breaths to combat exhaustion and oxygen deprivation. "I had to take a few deep breaths before launching, and then I took the leap for the ski jump," he explained.

The successful attempt not only earned Bregman the title of the highest ski base jump but also highlighted the extreme conditions and preparation involved in achieving such a world record.