Gold prices hit record high of Rs260,200 per tola in Pakistan

05:31 PM | 17 Aug, 2024
Gold prices hit record high of Rs260,200 per tola in Pakistan
Source: File Photo

KARACHI – Gold registered significant gains in domestic market of Pakistan on Saturday in line with rising international prices. 

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price surged by Rs2,500 to hit all-time high of Rs260,200.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold increased by Rs2,144 to close at Rs223,080.

In international market, the price of the precious commodity moved up by $46 to settle at $2,507 per ounce. 

Meanwhile, silver prices also witnessed gains in Pakistan as per tola price surged by Rs50 to reach Rs2,950 while 10-gram silver price settled at Rs2,529.14 after an increase of Rs42.86. 

A day earlier, gold registered slight recovery in local market of Pakistan on Friday as per tola gold price increased by Rs300 to settle at Rs257,700.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold suged by Rs256 to reach Rs220,936 in local market.

