Gold hits all-time high after Rs4,600 per tola increase in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold registered significant gains in domestic market of Pakistan to hit all-time high on Thursday amid upward trend in the international market.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola prie surged by Rs4,600 to settle at Rs254,000.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold increased by Rs3,944 to close at Rs217,764 in local market.

The precious commodity witnessed significant gains in international market as per ounce price surged by $60 to reach $2,470.

Meanwhile, silver prices remained unchanged at Rs2,900 per tola in local market.

Meanwhile, Fitch Solutions shared worrisome predictions for Pakistani economy, saying rupee is expected to reach Rs290 per US dollar by the end of the year and Rs310 by next year.

In its latest Pakistan Country Risk Report, the top rating agency highlights the fragile state of Pakistan's economy, stressing that political unrest could hinder economic recovery.