Search

Gold & Silver

Gold hits all-time high after Rs4,600 per tola increase in Pakistan

02:54 PM | 18 Jul, 2024
Gold hits all-time high after Rs4,600 per tola increase in Pakistan
Source: File Photo

KARACHI – Gold registered significant gains in domestic market of Pakistan to hit all-time high on Thursday amid upward trend in the international market.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola prie surged by Rs4,600 to settle at Rs254,000.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold increased by Rs3,944 to close at Rs217,764 in local market.

The precious commodity witnessed significant gains in international market as per ounce price surged by $60 to reach $2,470.

Meanwhile, silver prices remained unchanged at Rs2,900 per tola in local market.

Meanwhile, Fitch Solutions shared worrisome predictions for Pakistani economy, saying rupee is expected to reach Rs290 per US dollar by the end of the year and Rs310 by next year.

In its latest Pakistan Country Risk Report, the top rating agency highlights the fragile state of Pakistan's economy, stressing that political unrest could hinder economic recovery.

Pakistani rupee to reach Rs310 against US Dollar by 2025, says Fitch

Gold & Silver

02:54 PM | 18 Jul, 2024

Gold hits all-time high after Rs4,600 per tola increase in Pakistan

05:53 PM | 13 Jul, 2024

Surge in gold prices: Global and local markets experience significant ...

02:44 PM | 12 Jul, 2024

Gold registers significant gains in Pakistan; check latest rates

05:23 PM | 11 Jul, 2024

Gold price increases by Rs1,200 per tola in Pakistan 

01:25 PM | 10 Jul, 2024

Gold prices increase in Pakistan

05:12 PM | 9 Jul, 2024

Gold registers slight decline in Pakistan; check latest rates 

Advertisement

Latest

05:38 PM | 18 Jul, 2024

England set new record after smashing fastest team fifty in Test cricket

Gold & Silver

02:54 PM | 18 Jul, 2024

Gold hits all-time high after Rs4,600 per tola increase in Pakistan

Forex

US Dollar, Euro, Dirham, Pound, Riyal Rate in Pakistan Today - Currency Rates 18 July 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 18, 2024 (Thursday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 279.05 for buying and 280.75 for selling. Euro's buying rate moves up to 301.25 and selling rate is 303.15.

British Pound rate is 355.15 for buying, and 358.65 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.5 and Saudi Riyal lowered to 73.65.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)         
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.05 280.75
Euro EUR 301.25 303.15
UK Pound Sterling GBP 355.15 358.65
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.5 77.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.65 74.37
Australian Dollar AUD 184.55 186.35
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741 749
Canadian Dollar CAD 203.75 205.75
China Yuan CNY 38.35 38.75
Danish Krone DKK 40.05 40.45
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.7 36.05
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.43
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.25 917.35
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.95 59.75
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.24 171.24
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.04 26.34
Omani Riyal OMR 722.87 730.89
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.39 77.09
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 204
Swedish Korona SEK 26.5 26.8
Swiss Franc CHF 309.15 311.65
Thai Bhat THB 7.5 7.65

Horoscope

09:59 PM | 28 Jun, 2024

IHC dismisses petition in Tyrian White case as intrusion into Imran Khan's affairs

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: