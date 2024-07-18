Two Indian soldiers killed, 4 injured in Chhatisgarh bomb attack

NEW DELHI – Two Indian soldiers were killed and four others injured after a military vehicle was targeted in an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast in Bijapur district of Chhatisgarh state.
The soldiers were going to take part in an anti-naxal operation in Bijapur when they were targeted. The killed security personnel have been identified as Constable Bharat Sahu (a resident of Raipur) and Constable Satyer Singh Kange (a resident of Narayanpur), ANI reported.
Police said teams of security forces launched a joint operate against naxal rebels on July 16 after receiving tip-off regarding their presences in Darbha Division, West Bastar Division, and Military Company No. 2.
“On July 17, 2024, two STF jawans were killed and four jawans were injured due to an IED blast by a naxal in the Tarrem area of Bijapur district. Additional security forces have been sent to the said area and necessary arrangements have been made for the proper treatment of the injured STF jawans,” Indian media quoted the police as having said.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 18, 2024 (Thursday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.05 for buying and 280.75 for selling. Euro's buying rate moves up to 301.25 and selling rate is 303.15.
British Pound rate is 355.15 for buying, and 358.65 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.5 and Saudi Riyal lowered to 73.65.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.05
|280.75
|Euro
|EUR
|301.25
|303.15
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355.15
|358.65
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.65
|74.37
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.55
|186.35
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741
|749
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.75
|205.75
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.35
|38.75
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.05
|40.45
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.7
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.25
|917.35
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.95
|59.75
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.24
|171.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.15
|311.65
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.5
|7.65
