Two Indian soldiers killed, 4 injured in Chhatisgarh bomb attack

NEW DELHI – Two Indian soldiers were killed and four others injured after a military vehicle was targeted in an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast in Bijapur district of Chhatisgarh state.

The soldiers were going to take part in an anti-naxal operation in Bijapur when they were targeted. The killed security personnel have been identified as Constable Bharat Sahu (a resident of Raipur) and Constable Satyer Singh Kange (a resident of Narayanpur), ANI reported.

Police said teams of security forces launched a joint operate against naxal rebels on July 16 after receiving tip-off regarding their presences in Darbha Division, West Bastar Division, and Military Company No. 2.

“On July 17, 2024, two STF jawans were killed and four jawans were injured due to an IED blast by a naxal in the Tarrem area of Bijapur district. Additional security forces have been sent to the said area and necessary arrangements have been made for the proper treatment of the injured STF jawans,” Indian media quoted the police as having said.