Four Indian soldiers killed in shooting at Punjab military base

AMRITSAR — An incident at a military base in northern India early on Wednesday morning resulted in the deaths of four soldiers.

According to a statement by Indian Army, the incident was reported at the Bathinda military base in Punjab, a northern state where tensions have been high due to the local resurgence of a separatist movement.

According to the army statement, "the area is still cordoned off, and joint investigations with Punjab Police are being conducted to ascertain the facts of the crime."

The event did not seem to be a terrorist strike, according to Bathinda's top police official, GS Khurana, who spoke to Indian local media channel, NDTV.

Since last month, when authorities began looking for fiery Sikh separatist preacher Amritpal Singh, Punjab has been on edge.

The desire for the establishment of Khalistan, a distinct Sikh nation, which prompted deadly conflict in Punjab in the 1980s and 1990s, has helped Singh garner a sizable following in recent months.

After evading a massive police dragnet involving thousands of officers and a state-wide internet outage that lasted for several days, he is still at large.