US Intelligence Chief sounds alarm over Pakistan’s expanding Missile capabilities

WASHINGTON – US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard said Pakistan’s evolving missile program could one day stretch far beyond South Asia, potentially reaching US itself. It was not just about weapons, it was about rapidly changing world where distance is no longer a guarantee of safety, and new threats are emerging faster than ever before.

Tulsi Gabbard mentioned Pakistan among group of nations whose expanding missile capabilities could one day put the United States itself within striking distance.

Testifying before the Senate Intelligence Committee during the 2026 Annual Threat Assessment, Gabbard said rapidly evolving arsenal of advanced missile systems developed by Russia, China, North Korea, Iran, and Pakistan is threartning for American homeland. She cautioned that Pakistan’s ongoing work on long-range ballistic missiles could eventually lead to intercontinental weapons capable of crossing oceans.

She revealed that these countries are closely studying US missile defence systems, aiming to outmaneuver them and strengthen their own deterrence strategies. The threat, she warned, is not static, it is accelerating. Within a decade, the global missile count could skyrocket from over 3,000 today to a staggering 16,000 by 2035.

The inclusion of Pakistan in this high-risk category has sparked debate among experts. Those familiar with this move says this is continuation of earlier US pressure tactics, including sanctions aimed at limiting Pakistan’s technological growth. For the unversed, Pakistan’s missile systems with range under 2,800 kilometres, are designed strictly to deter India, not target distant powers like US.

American foreign policy author and expert specializing in South Asia Michael Kugelman urged caution against overreaction. While acknowledging the significance of the remarks, he pointed out that Pakistan was not singled out but grouped alongside other major powers, suggesting the statement may be more routine than it appears.

Beyond state actors, the report paints a volatile picture of South Asia, where tensions between nuclear-armed rivals Pakistan and India continue to simmer dangerously. Although both nations appear reluctant to engage in full-scale war, the presence of militant groups raises the risk of sudden escalation that could spiral out of control.

The situation is further complicated along Pakistan-Afghanistan border, where relations with Taliban remain strained. Islamabad repeatedly demanded action against militant groups operating from Afghan soil, while the Taliban denies offering them safe haven, even as cross-border clashes persist.

The hearing also turned its focus to Iran, with Gabbard revealing that while Tehran’s leadership has been weakened since fighting erupted in late February, it remains intact, and dangerous.