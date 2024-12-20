Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Pakistan’s missiles capable of targeting US, key official tells reasons behind sanctions

NEW YORK – US Deputy National Security Advisor Jon Finer said Pakistan is developing missiles capable of targeting objectives beyond South Asia, including the United States.

He explained the reasons while addressing an event after the US imposed sanctions on four entities for allegedly contributing to the Pakistan’s long-range missile program. However, the Foreign Office of Pakistan has slammed the sanctions as biased.

Ignoring his country’s double standards as highlighted by FO in its statement, he said Pakistan’s actions raised serious questions about the objectives of its ballistic missile program. He added that such actions are difficult to interpret as anything other than an emerging threat to the US.

He added that Pakistan has developed missile systems and technology that allow it to conduct large rocket motor experiments. If this continues, Pakistan will have the capability to target objectives far beyond South Asia, including those in the US.

Pakistan terms US Sanctions Unfair, citing Double Standards

A day earlier, Pakistan’s Foreign Office responded to US sanctions, calling it unfortunate and biased. The sanctions target organizations involved in strategic defense programs, including its ballistic missile capabilities.

The government said these capabilities are essential for safeguarding its sovereignty and maintaining peace and stability in South Asia. Pakistan emphasized that its strategic programs are a “sacred trust” from its 240 million citizens and cannot be compromised.

Islamabad expressed concern that these sanctions would further exacerbate military imbalances in the region and have dangerous implications for strategic stability. MoFA also raised concerns over sanctions on private commercial entities, alleging that such actions were often based on suspicion rather than solid evidence.

The tensions reflect broader concerns over military capabilities and balance of power in region, with Pakistan continues to defend program, calling it critical for national security and regional peace.

Pakistan’s ballistic missile program faces more US Sanctions amid ‘security concerns’

