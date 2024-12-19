Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Pakistan’s ballistic missile program faces more US Sanctions amid ‘security concerns’

ISLAMABAD – United States has slapped more sanctions on four entities linked to Pakistan’s ballistic missile program, including the National Development Complex and three companies named for supplying missile-related equipment.

US State Department said the fresh sanctions aim to address the proliferation of long-range missile technology and were enacted under Executive Order 13382.

The other entities include Affiliates International, Akhtar and Sons Private Limited, and Rockside Enterprise. These organizations faced scrutiny for supplying key missile-related equipment to South Asian nation, contributing to the development of its missile capabilities.

Washington stressed commitment to taking action against proliferation activities that pose significant global security risks.

This recent development comes after 2023 sanctions, when the US targeted Chinese entities involved in aiding Islamabad’s missile program. The US government has made it clear that it will continue to take measures to disrupt efforts supporting the development of long-range missile systems in Pakistan.

Pakistan terms US Sanctions Unfair, citing Double Standards

Pakistan’s Foreign Office responded to US sanctions, calling it unfortunate and biased. The sanctions target organizations involved in strategic defense programs, including its ballistic missile capabilities.

The government said these capabilities are essential for safeguarding its sovereignty and maintaining peace and stability in South Asia. Pakistan emphasized that its strategic programs are a “sacred trust” from its 240 million citizens and cannot be compromised.

Islamabad expressed concern that these sanctions would further exacerbate military imbalances in the region and have dangerous implications for strategic stability. MoFA also raised concerns over sanctions on private commercial entities, alleging that such actions were often based on suspicion rather than solid evidence.

The tensions reflect broader concerns over military capabilities and balance of power in region, with Pakistan continues to defend program, calling it critical for national security and regional peace.

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

