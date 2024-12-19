Confident Pakistan seek series win in 2nd ODI against South Africa; Check match prediction, squads

CAPE TOWN – South African team remains under pressure to stay alive while Men in Green are looking to clinch ODI series at Newlands after first game thriller of three-match series. The game will start at 5:00pm PST.

Bavuma-led African squad will be looking to win the toss today as both teams will be looking to bat first in a game touted as a series decider.

The visitors, on the other hand, are in a strong position after their dominant seven-wicket win. Salman Agha’s four-wicket haul and Saim Ayub’s 109 led them to victory, although seasoned guns like Babar Azam and Rizwan will need to step up.

Newlands pitch is expected to favor seamers early, with batters needing patience. Teams batting first will aim for 250-270 runs, with anything above 275 a match-winner.

Key Players to Watch in Pak vs SA

South Africa: Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, Ottneil Baartman

Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, Ottneil Baartman Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf

Pakistan vs South Africa ODI Head-to-Head Category South Africa Pakistan Matches Played 84 84 Matches Won 52 31 Matches Lost 31 52 No Result 1 1 Squads

Pakistan Expected players

Salman Agha, Abdullah Shafique, Tayyab Tahir, Mohammad Rizwan (c), Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Abrar Ahmed

South Africa 11

Tony de Zorzi, Ryan Rickelton, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram (c), Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Ottneil Baartman