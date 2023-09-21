Inside Ansha and Shaheen Shah Afridi's Walima

The highly-anticipated and arguably the grandest most luxurious wedding of Pakistani cricket scene is making rounds on social media platforms with sneak peak into the lavish, star-studded event.

The matrimonial union of former Pakistani captain Shahid Afridi's daughter, Ansha, with sensational bowler, Shaheen Shah Afridi, is currently in the last bits of its 3-day long events. While the entire event has been nothing short of luxury, wholesomeness, and grandiose, the internet is fixed on the Walima.

With many notable figures from different walks of life in attendance to give blessings to the newlywed couple, Ansha and Shaheen's union has brought attention towards national cricketers and their lavish lives.

Cricket fanatics and fans of the couple have taken to platform X (formerly Twitter) to share nitty-gritty of the Walima ceremony and extended their well wishes.

One X user shared a short snippet of Shahid Afridi on his “father and father in law” duties which proved his utmost love and unbreakable bond with his daughter on her most important day.

Shahid Afridi is busy in doing father duties, wait? It’s Walima so he’s doing father in law duties.????❤️#ShahidAfridi#ShaheenShahAfridi #ShaheenAfridi pic.twitter.com/eFN4595Nef — Maham Gillani (@DheetAfridian) September 21, 2023

The A-list guests included Arshad Naeem, Babar Azam, Gen. Asif Ghafoor, Haris Rauf,

Shadab Khan, Ramiz Raja, Imam Ul Haq, and more.

General Asif Gafoor and Ahmad Shahzad at the Walima of Shaheen Shah Afridi. ✨#ShaheenShahAfridi #ShahidAfridi #ShaheenAfridi pic.twitter.com/ArREb7rImB — Maham Gillani (@DheetAfridian) September 21, 2023

Ansha and Shaheen previously tied the knot in early February this year. The couple later carried out other cultural wedding ceremonies.