Factcheck: Is list of Islamabad restaurants serving donkey meat true?

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad Food Authority (IFA) Director Irfan Nawaz Memon has categorically termed a list carrying names of restaurants allegedly serving donkey meats in capital city fake.

The list started circulating on social media soon after an IFA team confiscated a huge quantity of donkey meat from Tarnol area of Islamabad, leaving people concerned.

After the fake list created storm on social media, Memon shared a statement, saying no solid evidence has been found so far about where the meat was supposed to be supplied.

He said there were unconfirmed reports that the donkey meat was to be supplied to foreign nationals living in Islamabad. He added that some suspicions suggest that the meat was allegedly sent to other cities.

Memon vowed that every aspect of the case will be investigated.

On Suday, food authorities in capital exposed illegal meat operation in Islamabad’s Tarnol area where donkey meat was being secretly processed for unsuspecting consumers in Pakistan and possibly abroad.

Reports in local media said Islamabad Food Authority (IFA), swooped in on farmhouse being used as an unauthorized slaughterhouse. What they found was nothing short of disturbing as around 1000kgs of donkey meat ready for distribution and 60 live donkeys crammed on-site.

A foreign national was also caught red-handed and handed over to the police. Sources say the illegal operation may be linked to an international network supplying donkey meat under false pretenses.

The farmhouse had reportedly been in use for months, allegedly managed by Chinese national who ran covert business under the radar. Without any official license or health oversight, the meat was being processed in unhygienic conditions, raising serious public health concerns.