BISE Lahore announces Inter part 1 results (Check results here)

LAHORE – Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore has announced the results for the Intermediate Part-I Annual Examination 2022 today.

The candidates can check the results here https://www.biselahore.com/

The results can also be checked manually through the official gazettes that will be published by all boards soon.

Students can also get their results by sending their roll numbers in a text message to 80029.

At least 211,906 candidates appeared in the examination, out of which only 83,554 managed to pass the examination. The success ratio in the examination remained at 41.24 percent.

Meanwhile, Gujranwala, Multan, Rawalpindi, Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, Sargodha, DG Khan, and Sahiwal boards also announced Inter results.