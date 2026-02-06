PIMS confirms vision impairment in Imran Khan’s right eye after medical examination

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) has released the latest medical report following an eye examination of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former prime minister Imran Khan, confirming that doctors have diagnosed impaired vision in his right eye. Sources said the report has been shared with his family.

According to the medical report issued by the Executive Director of PIMS, the 74-year-old complained of reduced vision in his right eye. A senior and accredited ophthalmologist from PIMS conducted a comprehensive eye examination at Adiala Jail.

The report stated that the assessment included a slit-lamp examination, fundoscopy, measurement of intraocular pressure, necessary laboratory tests, and optical coherence tomography (OCT) of the retina. Based on the initial findings, Imran Khan was diagnosed with central retinal vein occlusion in the right eye, and follow-up treatment at the hospital was recommended.

As per the report, he was shifted to PIMS late Saturday night for the advised procedure. At the hospital, Imran Khan was fully briefed about the medication and injection to be administered.

The Executive Director of PIMS said that informed consent was obtained from the patient prior to treatment, and a successful medical procedure was carried out on Imran Khan’s right eye.

PIMS administration stated that, on the prime minister’s instructions, the Executive Director forwarded the detailed medical report to the Adiala Jail authorities.

According to the administration, Imran Khan’s overall health is satisfactory; however, detailed examinations by PIMS specialists confirmed impaired vision in his right eye.

It further said that he was transferred to PIMS late at night for treatment, where he was administered an anti-VEGF intravitreal injection in the operation theatre under standard medical protocols. The procedure was completed successfully within approximately 20 minutes, and his condition remained stable throughout.

According to PIMS, Imran Khan was discharged after the procedure with follow-up instructions.

Reports confirmed that the medical report has been received by Imran Khan’s family.