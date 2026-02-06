Hajj pilgrims must complete biometric verification via Saudi App by Feb 8

ISLAMABAD – The spokesperson for the Ministry of Religious Affairs has instructed Hajj pilgrims to complete their biometric verification using the Saudi app by February 8.

According to the ministry, a new advisory has been issued for pilgrims, stating that the deadline for completing biometrics through the “Saudi Visa Bio” app is February 8, 2026.

The notice advised pilgrims to complete fingerprint verification from the comfort of their homes using the mobile app. For added convenience, Tasjeer Centers will also remain open on Saturday and Sunday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. to assist pilgrims.