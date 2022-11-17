BISE Gujranwala announces Inter part 1 results (Check results here)
08:15 AM | 17 Nov, 2022
BISE Gujranwala announces Inter part 1 results (Check results here)
Source: File Photo
Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Gujranwala on Thursday announced the results for Intermediate Part-I Annual Examination 2022.

The candidates can check the results here https://www.bisegrw.edu.pk/

The results can also be checked manually through the official gazettes that will be published by all boards soon.

Students can also get their results by sending their roll numbers in a text message to 800291.

BISE Lahore announces Inter part 1 results (Check ... 10:25 AM | 17 Nov, 2022

LAHORE – Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore has announced the results for the ...

Meanwhile, Lahore, Multan, Rawalpindi, Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, Sargodha, DG Khan, and Sahiwal boards also announced the results of SSC (9th Class), Annual Examination 2022 today.

