Islamabad court orders arrest of former AJK PM Sardar Tanveer Ilyas

ISLAMABAD– An Islamabad court has ordered the arrest and production of former Azad Jammu and Kashmir prime minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas.

According to report, the District Court Islamabad heard a case against Sardar Tanveer Ilyas over the alleged misuse of a diplomatic passport. The proceedings were conducted by Judicial Magistrate Mureed Abbas.

The court issued non-bailable arrest warrants against Sardar Tanveer Ilyas and directed authorities to arrest him and present him before the court.

Despite being summoned multiple times, Sardar Tanveer Ilyas failed to appear before the court. The hearing has been adjourned until February 23. The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has already registered a case against him.