Pakistan’s forex reserves rise by $56m in a week

By Web Desk
8:14 pm | Feb 6, 2026
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s official foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank recorded an increase of $56 million during the past week.

According to figures released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), official reserves rose by $56 million over the previous week.

The data showed that official reserves stood at $16.1572 billion as of January 30, bringing the country’s total foreign exchange reserves to $21.3387 billion.

The SBP further said that commercial banks are holding foreign exchange reserves amounting to $5.1815 billion.

Web Desk

