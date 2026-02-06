India clinch sixth ICC U19 World Cup with commanding win over England

India emerged victorious in the ICC Men’s U19 World Cup final, claiming a record sixth title after defeating England by 100 runs at Harare Sports Club on Friday.

Chasing an imposing target of 412, England were bowled out for 311 in 40.2 overs as India’s disciplined bowling attack dominated proceedings.

Opener Ben Dawkins led the English response with a brisk 66 from 56 balls, including seven boundaries and two sixes, while Ben Mayes added a quick 45 off 28 deliveries, also hitting seven fours and two sixes. Captain Thomas Rew contributed a rapid 31 from 18 balls, featuring four boundaries and a six.

England’s middle and lower order showed resistance through an eighth-wicket stand between Caleb Falconer and James Minto, who combined for 92 runs, with Falconer registering a half-century. However, Ambrish broke the partnership by dismissing Minto for 28 off 41 balls, leaving England at 269-8 in the 35.2nd over. Ambrish struck again shortly after, removing Manny Lumsden for three.

Falconer fought valiantly and went on to score a brilliant century, but his innings ended when Kanishk Chouhan dismissed him for 115 from 67 balls, including nine fours and seven sixes, sealing India’s emphatic victory.

Batting first, India got off to a nervous start as Aaron George fell for 9 off 11 balls, leaving the side at 20. However, Sooryavanshi and skipper Ayush Mhatre rebuilt the innings with a destructive 142-run partnership. Mhatre contributed 53 off 51 balls, hitting seven boundaries and two sixes, before being dismissed by Alex Green.

Sooryavanshi was in exceptional form, racing to a century off just 55 deliveries and finishing with a scintillating 174 from 80 balls, including 15 fours and 15 sixes, at a strike rate of 218.75. India reached 251-3 in 25.3 overs.

Vedant Trivedi and Vihaan Malhotra added 32 and 30 runs respectively before falling to James Minto. Abhigyan Kundu chipped in with a valuable 40 off 31 balls, hitting six fours and a six before Sebastian Morgan claimed his wicket. RS Ambrish scored 18 from 24 balls before Minto struck again.

India lost their eighth wicket when Khilan Patel was dismissed for 3 off 4 balls by Morgan, and Henil Patel fell for 5, run out by Thomas Rew and Manny Lumsden. Kanishk Chouhan remained unbeaten with a quick 37 off 20 balls, including three boundaries and a six, to finish the innings strongly.