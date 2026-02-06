Latest

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 6 February 2026

By News Desk
9:15 am | Feb 6, 2026
KARACHI – Major foreign currencies continue to dominate exchange market, with US Dollar (USD), Euro (EUR), UK Pound Sterling (GBP), UAE Dirham (AED), and Saudi Riyal (SAR) remaining at top of trading activity.

US Dollar is holding firm, showing steady international demand and its role as primary global reserve currency. Euro and UK Pound also remain strong, supported by ongoing trade flows and investor confidence in European markets.

In Gulf region, UAE Dirham and Saudi Riyal continue to show stability, largely due to their peg against US Dollar and consistent remittance demand. These currencies remain the most sought-after for travel, trade, and overseas payments.

Sign Currency Buying Selling
USD US Dollar 280.55 282.25
EUR Euro 331.75 335.01
GBP UK Pound Sterling 384.67 388.18
AED U.A.E Dirham 76.55 77.20
SAR Saudi Riyal 74.92 75.30
AUD Australian Dollar 195.66 199.00
BHD Bahrain Dinar 743.90 753.43
CAD Canadian Dollar 204.37 207.90
CNY China Yuan 38.00 40.00
DKK Danish Krone 43.32 43.72
HKD Hong Kong Dollar 35.38 36.25
INR Indian Rupee 2.82 3.33
JPY Japanese Yen 1.78 1.88
KWD Kuwaiti Dinar 908.00 917.46
MYR Malaysian Ringgit 66.50 69.85
NZD New Zealand Dollar 167.94 171.25
NOK Norwegian Krone 27.61 27.91
OMR Omani Riyal 728.60 738.13
QAR Qatari Riyal 76.07 79.06
SEK Swedish Krona 30.10 30.40
CHF Swiss Franc 359.57 364.62
THB Thai Baht 8.50 8.75
   
