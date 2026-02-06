Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 6 February 2026

KARACHI – Major foreign currencies continue to dominate exchange market, with US Dollar (USD), Euro (EUR), UK Pound Sterling (GBP), UAE Dirham (AED), and Saudi Riyal (SAR) remaining at top of trading activity.

US Dollar is holding firm, showing steady international demand and its role as primary global reserve currency. Euro and UK Pound also remain strong, supported by ongoing trade flows and investor confidence in European markets.

In Gulf region, UAE Dirham and Saudi Riyal continue to show stability, largely due to their peg against US Dollar and consistent remittance demand. These currencies remain the most sought-after for travel, trade, and overseas payments.