BISE Sahiwal Class 9 Result 2025 – Check Full Results, Gazette

By News Desk
9:22 am | Aug 20, 2025
Bise Sahiwal Class 9 Result 2025 Check Full Results Gazette

Sahiwal students, the wait is over as Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Sahiwal officially announced Class 9 Annual Examination results for 2025 today, August 20.

Excitement is in the air as students across the region check their results and celebrate their hard-earned success.

How to check BISE Sahiwal 9th Class Results 2025

Students can access BISE Sahiwal Class 9 results 2025 online through the official BISE Sahiwal website. The complete result gazette will also be available soon, so stay updated for the full details.

Check BISE Sahiwal Class 9 Result via SMS

For instant updates, students can send their roll number to 800292 and receive their results directly on their mobile phones.

Other Punjab Boards SMS Codes for check 9th Class Results 2025

Board SMS Code
Gujranwala 800299
Rawalpindi 800296
Multan 800293
Sahiwal 800292
Faisalabad 800240
Sargodha 800290
D.G. Khan 800295
Bahawalpur 800298

BISE Sahiwal 9th Class Gazette Download

