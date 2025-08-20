Latest

BISE Faisalabad 9th Class Result 2025 – Check result here

By News Desk
9:30 am | Aug 20, 2025
Bise Faisalabad 9th Class Result 2025 Check Result Here

FAISALABAD – Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Faisalabad announced results of SSC Part I Annual 9th class examinations.

BISE Faisalabad 9th Class Results 2025

Students from Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Chiniot, and Jhang can also check their SSC Part-I examinations.

Faisalabad Class 9 Results SMS Code

Candidates can send their roll number to 800240 and receive the result directly on their mobile phones.

Board SMS Code
Gujranwala 800299
Rawalpindi 800296
Multan 800293
Sahiwal 800292
Faisalabad 800240
Sargodha 800290
D.G. Khan 800295
Bahawalpur 800298

BISE Faisalabad Class 9 Gazette Download

The gazette of Class 9 Board Exams will be available soon, follow for more…

News Desk

