BISE Faisalabad 9th Class Result 2025 – Check result here

FAISALABAD – Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Faisalabad announced results of SSC Part I Annual 9th class examinations.

BISE Faisalabad 9th Class Results 2025

Students from Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Chiniot, and Jhang can also check their SSC Part-I examinations.

Faisalabad Class 9 Results SMS Code

Candidates can send their roll number to 800240 and receive the result directly on their mobile phones.

Board SMS Code Gujranwala 800299 Rawalpindi 800296 Multan 800293 Sahiwal 800292 Faisalabad 800240 Sargodha 800290 D.G. Khan 800295 Bahawalpur 800298

BISE Faisalabad Class 9 Gazette Download

The gazette of Class 9 Board Exams will be available soon, follow for more…