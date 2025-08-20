BISE Faisalabad 9th Class Result 2025 – Check result here

FAISALABAD – Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Faisalabad announced results of SSC Part I Annual 9th class examinations.
BISE Faisalabad 9th Class Results 2025
Students from Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Chiniot, and Jhang can also check their SSC Part-I examinations.
Faisalabad Class 9 Results SMS Code
Candidates can send their roll number to 800240 and receive the result directly on their mobile phones.
|Board
|SMS Code
|Gujranwala
|800299
|Rawalpindi
|800296
|Multan
|800293
|Sahiwal
|800292
|Faisalabad
|800240
|Sargodha
|800290
|D.G. Khan
|800295
|Bahawalpur
|800298
BISE Faisalabad Class 9 Gazette Download
The gazette of Class 9 Board Exams will be available soon, follow for more…