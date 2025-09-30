Blow to Fitna al-Hindustan as Pak Forces gun down 7 militants in Khuzdar Operation

KHUZDAR – Pakistani armed forces eliminated seven militants and injured ten others in an intelligence-based operation in Zehri area of Khuzdar district. The operation is still underway, according to security sources.

Officials said the action was launched after reports of presence and movement of the militant group Fitna al-Hindustan in the mountainous terrain of Zehri. The group had allegedly been involved in harassing local residents.

A large number of ground troops supported by helicopters took part in the operation. Security forces recovered ready-to-use improvised explosive devices (IEDs), transmitters, American-made automatic weapons, grenades, ammunition, and motorcycles from militants.

During operation, a major IED planted on the main bridge in Badokasht was successfully defused, preventing potential large-scale attack.

Security sources reaffirmed their resolve to continue the operation until Fitna al-Hindustan, accused of carrying out sabotage activities in Balochistan with foreign backing, is completely eliminated.