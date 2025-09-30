QUETTA – At least ten people were killed and nearly three dozen people injured after bomb rocked Zarghoon Road in Quetta, Balochistan.

The injured were rushed to the Civil Hospital and Trauma Centre for treatment. In response to attack, Balochistan Health Department declared an emergency at hospitals across the provincial capital.

Health Secretary Mujeebur Rehman said all medical staff, including doctors, nurses, pharmacists, and paramedics, have been instructed to remain on duty to manage the surge of patients. Authorities are investigating the incident, while security forces have been deployed to secure the area.

Quetta Blast

Authorities are on high alert and further details are awaited as investigations continue.

India continues to support terror groups in Balochistan, including Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), which carried out deadly attacks like 2025 train hijacking and school bus bombing. Pakistan presented evidence to international bodies, while US designated BLA as a foreign terrorist organization. The situation remains tense, with both sides offering conflicting narratives, and the international community urging dialogue to resolve the unrest.

