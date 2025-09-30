Deadly Bomb Blast in Quetta kills 10, dozens injured

QUETTA – At least ten people were killed and nearly three dozen people injured after bomb rocked Zarghoon Road in Quetta, Balochistan.
The injured were rushed to the Civil Hospital and Trauma Centre for treatment. In response to attack, Balochistan Health Department declared an emergency at hospitals across the provincial capital.
Health Secretary Mujeebur Rehman said all medical staff, including doctors, nurses, pharmacists, and paramedics, have been instructed to remain on duty to manage the surge of patients. Authorities are investigating the incident, while security forces have been deployed to secure the area.
Quetta Blast
Authorities are on high alert and further details are awaited as investigations continue.
More updates to follow…