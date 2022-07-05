Campaign launched for RUDA Industrial Zone registration 
04:05 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
Campaign launched for RUDA Industrial Zone registration 
LAHORE - An awareness campaign on registration in Ravi Urban Development Authority Industrial Zone has been going on and giant billboards were put up at various places.

According to details, on the instructions of CEO Ravi Urban Development Authority, Ravi Industrial Association in Ravi City launched a campaign to register factories in the industrial zone to provide better facilities and world-class infrastructure to the manufacturers of the area.

Moreover, hundreds of employers have so far registered with the authority in the campaign launched by the Ravi Industrial Estate Association, while a dozen others are joining the process.

Regarding the enrollment drive, CEO RUDA Imran Amin said that they will soon provide world-class infrastructure in the industrial zone and manufacturers would be part of this drive and develop their industries. 

Zia-ul-Haq Butt, leader of the State Association, said that due to the awareness campaign, many traders of Misri Shah appreciated the initiative of the authority and now industries have started to be set up on Turki Road while dozens of factory owners have also acquired farms.

