In a first, Pakistan’s favourite hill station gets tourism police

RAWALPINDI – The Punjab Police have launched the Murree Tourism Police in the mountainside town and the first batch of 150 trained officers has started serving the visitors from today (Saturday).

Reports in the local media said Rawalpindi RPO Ashfaq Ahmed Khan and CPO Omer Saeed Malik inaugurated the Murree Tourism Police at Lower Topa. Officials maintained that the first-of-its-kind force was introduced for the protection of locals and tourists.

Patriata and Pahguari police stations have been made functional and the Superintendent of Kohsar Police will be in charge of the tourism police. Specially-trained female officers will also be deployed to help people.

مری ٹورازم پولیس کے لئے ابتدائی طور پر 150 پولیس افسران و اہلکار ، ایک خصوصی ٹورسٹ وین، 03 خصوصی طور پر تیار گاڑیاں، 25 موٹر سائیکلز، گھڑ سوار دستہ شامل ہیں۔

مری ٹورازم پولیس کے لئے ابتدائی طور پر 150 پولیس افسران و اہلکار ، ایک خصوصی ٹورسٹ وین، 03 خصوصی طور پر تیار گاڑیاں، 25 موٹر سائیکلز، گھڑ سوار دستہ شامل ہیں۔

مری آنے والے سیاح راہنمائی کے حصول یا ایمرجنسی کی صورت میں مری ٹورازم پولیس ہیلپ لائن 1757 پر کال کریں۔

The force is reportedly equipped with the latest gadgets and 4x4 vehicles. Officers will carry special equipment that will be seen even in the dark and extreme weather conditions.

Tourism police personnel will initially be deployed at places in Murree to help tourists during the peak season. In the next phase, tourism police would be stationed at tourist spots in Kotli Sattian.

A separate control centre has been set up that will work with the highways department, Rescue 1122, district police, traffic police and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police.

Officials launched the initiative nearly four months after 21 tourists died in a snow-induced traffic jam in the northern hill station. The country’s rustic mountainside town 21 miles northeast of the federal capital is a popular tourist destination that attracts a large number of visitors.