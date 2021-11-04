India misleading world by portraying false sense of normalcy in occupied Kashmir: FO

ISLAMABAD – Foreign Office Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar said on Thursday that India is attempting to portray a false sense of normalcy in Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir to mislead the international community.

Addressing a weekly briefing, the spokesperson highlighted the occupied territory has been turned into one of the heavily militarised zones in the world as New Delhi has deployed more than 900,000 troops there to curb freedom movements.

Saying people of Kashmir are being suppressed, Iftikhar said that India will not succeed in its design to divert the world’s attention from ongoing human rights violation in the IIJOK.

He reiterated that Jammu and Kashmir is an internationally recognized disputed territory, which should be resolved as per relevant UN Resolutions.

Responding to a question, he highlighted that Pakistan is politically committed to its initiative of opening up the Kartarpur Corridor to facilitate people of the Sikh community.

He revealed that India is reluctant to allow Sikh pilgrims to visit Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara. He, however, hoped that the corridor will soon be restored.