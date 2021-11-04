Only one Pakistani university makes it to Asia’s top 100

05:56 PM | 4 Nov, 2021
Only one Pakistani university makes it to Asia’s top 100
ISLAMABAD – The National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST) is the only Pakistani university listed among the top 100 varsities from the Asia region, shows the latest ranking.

According to Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) Asia University Rankings 2022, NUST moved up two places to secure the 74th spot. It has jumped 17 places in the last five years as it was ranked at 91st position in 2018.

NUST is also among the top 400 global universities, as per QS World University Rankings 2022 released earlier this year.

As many as 687 Asian universities are ranked in the latest edition of Asian Rankings by Quacquarelli Symonds, one of the most widely cited and prestigious university ranking agencies in the world.

QS rankings are carried out based on academic reputation, employer reputation, faculty/student ratio, citation per paper, paper per faculty, staff with PhD, and internationalization.

Of 687, over 30 varsities from Pakistan have been featured in the QS Asia University Rankings 2022. The other Pakistani universities include Quaid-i-Azam University, Lahore University of Management Sciences, COMSATS University of Islamabad, University of Punjab, and University of Karachi.

