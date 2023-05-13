Amid dance and fireworks, Imran Khan gets heroic welcome in Lahore

LAHORE – Ousted prime minister Imran Khan finally returned to his Lahore residence in the wee hours on Saturday after two days of detention, as thousands of his workers flocked together to welcome the populist leader.
Khan, 70, returned home in a stretched entourage as workers in the convoy cheered, marking the return of populist leaders after the arrest chapter. It was reported that PTI chairman Imran Khan was escorted by capital police to Bhera, and he was later moved with his own convoy.
PTI chief, who was arrested earlier this week in a graft case, takes some rest in Chakri and then continued the journey to the provincial capital.
https://twitter.com/Mughizghori/status/1657147216430088193
This overwhelming outpouring of love for Imran Khan reflects the trust of the people of Pakistan. The nation believes in their leader! #BehindYouSkipper pic.twitter.com/Sfo1iqRLxI— PTI (@PTIofficial) May 13, 2023
During his journey, Khan revealed that the Islamabad police IGP resisted to release him, saying he was waited hours, claiming that it was unsafe to venture outside.
After securing bail from Islamabad High Court, the PTI chairman remained within the premises of the court for several hours, waiting for the written order to avoid potential re-arrest by the cops upon his departure.
Islamabad High Court on Friday barred the authorities from arresting PTI Chairman Imran Khan in all cases registered against him till Wednesday (May 17), in a major relief to the defiant politician.
A two-member bench Justice comprising Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb and Justice Saman Rafat Imtiaz announced the verdict on petitions filed by the former premier who is also present in the court with strict security at the IHC. Earlier, the bench approved two-week interim bail of the PTI chief in the Al-Qadir Trust case.
The high court has also ordered the government to provide security to Imran Khan. Justice Aurangzeb also directed the PTI chief to condemn the violent incidents witnessed during protests held by his supporters following his arrest in the Al-Qadir Trust case. Khan was brought to IHC from the rest house of Police Line Headquarters amid tight security as a huge number of his supporters have gathered there.
Heavy contingent of police and FC has been deployed outside the high court and other parts of the federal capital in order to avoid any untoward situation. Meanwhile, security officials and PTI supporters engaged in violent clashes on Srinagar highway as the supporters of tried to go towards the high court.
Protesters have also attacked military establishments and set other state buildings and assets on fire, prompting the government to call in the army to help restore order.
On Thursday, the Supreme Court declared Imran’s arrest invalid and directed him to appear before the IHC at 11:00 am on Friday for bail related to the call-up notice by NAB. At around 3:20 pm on Thursday, the bench ordered Advocate General Jehangir Jadoon to produce Imran before it at 04:00 pm. In compliance with the apex court’s order, the Islamabad police produced Imran before the bench amid tight security a little after 5:45 pm.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 13, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|291.9
|295.15
|Euro
|EUR
|318
|321
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|364
|367
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|80
|80.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|78
|78.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|192.5
|194.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|769.97
|777.96
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|214
|216.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.76
|42.17
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.63
|43.03
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.97
|37.36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.53
|3.88
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.2
|2.25
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|944.81
|953.80
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.94
|65.54
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|183.92
|185.93
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.55
|27.85
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|752.33
|760.33
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|79.54
|80.24
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|215
|217
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|28.29
|28.59
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324.91
|327.41
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.6
|8.75
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 233,300 on Saturday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs200,020.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 233,300
|PKR 2,610
|Karachi
|PKR 233,300
|PKR 2,610
|Islamabad
|PKR 233,300
|PKR 2,610
|Peshawar
|PKR 233,300
|PKR 2,610
|Quetta
|PKR 233,300
|PKR 2,610
|Sialkot
|PKR 233,300
|PKR 2,610
|Attock
|PKR 233,300
|PKR 2,610
|Gujranwala
|PKR 233,300
|PKR 2,610
|Jehlum
|PKR 233,300
|PKR 2,610
|Multan
|PKR 233,300
|PKR 2,610
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 233,300
|PKR 2,610
|Gujrat
|PKR 233,300
|PKR 2,610
|Nawabshah
|PKR 233,300
|PKR 2,610
|Chakwal
|PKR 233,300
|PKR 2,610
|Hyderabad
|PKR 233,300
|PKR 2,610
|Nowshehra
|PKR 233,300
|PKR 2,610
|Sargodha
|PKR 233,300
|PKR 2,610
|Faisalabad
|PKR 233,300
|PKR 2,610
|Mirpur
|PKR 233,300
|PKR 2,610
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.