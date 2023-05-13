Amid dance and fireworks, Imran Khan gets heroic welcome in Lahore

LAHORE – Ousted prime minister Imran Khan finally returned to his Lahore residence in the wee hours on Saturday after two days of detention, as thousands of his workers flocked together to welcome the populist leader.

Khan, 70, returned home in a stretched entourage as workers in the convoy cheered, marking the return of populist leaders after the arrest chapter. It was reported that PTI chairman Imran Khan was escorted by capital police to Bhera, and he was later moved with his own convoy.

PTI chief, who was arrested earlier this week in a graft case, takes some rest in Chakri and then continued the journey to the provincial capital.

This overwhelming outpouring of love for Imran Khan reflects the trust of the people of Pakistan. The nation believes in their leader! #BehindYouSkipper pic.twitter.com/Sfo1iqRLxI — PTI (@PTIofficial) May 13, 2023

During his journey, Khan revealed that the Islamabad police IGP resisted to release him, saying he was waited hours, claiming that it was unsafe to venture outside.

After securing bail from Islamabad High Court, the PTI chairman remained within the premises of the court for several hours, waiting for the written order to avoid potential re-arrest by the cops upon his departure.

Imran Khan gets blanket protection from arrest

Islamabad High Court on Friday barred the authorities from arresting PTI Chairman Imran Khan in all cases registered against him till Wednesday (May 17), in a major relief to the defiant politician.

A two-member bench Justice comprising Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb and Justice Saman Rafat Imtiaz announced the verdict on petitions filed by the former premier who is also present in the court with strict security at the IHC. Earlier, the bench approved two-week interim bail of the PTI chief in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

The high court has also ordered the government to provide security to Imran Khan. Justice Aurangzeb also directed the PTI chief to condemn the violent incidents witnessed during protests held by his supporters following his arrest in the Al-Qadir Trust case. Khan was brought to IHC from the rest house of Police Line Headquarters amid tight security as a huge number of his supporters have gathered there.

Heavy contingent of police and FC has been deployed outside the high court and other parts of the federal capital in order to avoid any untoward situation. Meanwhile, security officials and PTI supporters engaged in violent clashes on Srinagar highway as the supporters of tried to go towards the high court.

Protesters have also attacked military establishments and set other state buildings and assets on fire, prompting the government to call in the army to help restore order.

On Thursday, the Supreme Court declared Imran’s arrest invalid and directed him to appear before the IHC at 11:00 am on Friday for bail related to the call-up notice by NAB. At around 3:20 pm on Thursday, the bench ordered Advocate General Jehangir Jadoon to produce Imran before it at 04:00 pm. In compliance with the apex court’s order, the Islamabad police produced Imran before the bench amid tight security a little after 5:45 pm.